सुखेर पुलिस की कार्रवाई:21 लाख रुपए लेकर दूसरे के नाम करवाई जमीन की रजिस्ट्री, धाेखाधड़ी में दाे हिस्ट्रीशीटर गिरफ्तार

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उदयपुर. धोखाधड़ी के मामले में पुलिस गिरफ्त में हिस्ट्रीशीटर
  • अभियुक्ताें के खिलाफ पहले भी जालसाजी के दाे मामले दर्ज

सुखेर थाना पुलिस ने 21 लाख रुपए लेकर अन्य के नाम रजिस्ट्री कराने के दर्ज मुकदमे में दाे हिस्ट्रीशीटर काे गिरफ्तार किया है। थानाधिकारी आईपीएस प्रशिक्षु रंजीता शर्मा ने बताया कि सुखेर थाने के हिस्ट्रीशीटर बेदला निवासी विक्रम सिंह पंवार और हिरणमगरी थाने के हिस्ट्रीशीटर सेक्टर 3 निवासी महेंद्र राजपूत काे गिरफ्तार किया है। दाेनाें अभियुक्त लंबे समय से फरार चल रहे थे।

इनके खिलाफ थाने में धाेखाधड़ी के तीन मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। उन्हाेंने बताया कि नवरत्न काॅम्प्लेक्स निवासी चतर सिंह मेहता ने 26 अगस्त काे रिपाेर्ट दी थी। इसमें बताया कि विक्रम सिंह घर आया और कहा कि फेरनियाें का गुड़ा निवासी वरदीचंद और लक्ष्मीबाई अपनी जमीन बेचना चाहते हैं। अगर खरीदना चाहते हाे ताे मीटिंग करवाता हूं। इस पर बेटे अनुज के साथ जमीन देखी और साैदा करने की इच्छा जताई।

फिर विक्रम, वरदी और लक्ष्मी घर आए और 21 लाख रुपए में साैदा तय किया। राशि देने के लिए विक्रम सिंह काे 5 चैक दिए। बाद में पता चला कि वरदीचंद और लक्ष्मी ने जमीन की रजिस्ट्री विक्रम सिंह के नाम करा दी। मेरे दिए गए चैक रजिस्ट्री में दिखाए। इसके गवाह महेंद्र और हुकमी चंद बने। पुलिस ने रिपाेर्ट दर्ज कर दाेनाें की तलाश शुरु की।

दाेनाें अभियुक्ताें के कविता की तरफ हाेने की सूचना मिली थी। इस पर पुलिस कविता पहुंची ताे पुलिस काे देखकर अभियुक्त भागने लगे। जाब्ते ने पीछा कर दाेनाें काे दबाेचा। यह भी सामने आया कि थाने में दाे अन्य धाेखाधड़ी के मुकदमे दर्ज है, जिस पर हाईकाेर्ट से गिरफ्तारी का स्टे है। कार्रवाई में हेड कांस्टेबल अखिलेश कुमार, कांस्टेबल गाेविंद सिंह, डालाराम शामिल थे।

