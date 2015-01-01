पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली स्पेशल:उदयपुर में रिटायर्ड होमगार्ड ने अपने घर को बनाया तिरंगा, ग्रामीणों के लिए बना सेल्फी प्वाइंट

स्मित पालीवाल .उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दीपोत्सव पर रंगों ने बदली उदयपुर के घर की तस्वीर
  • ग्रामीणों के लिए सेल्फी प्वाइंट बना देवी लाल का घर

दीपावली पर हमारे देश में लोग अपने घरों को रंग रोगन कर नया रूप देते हैं, और उसे सुंदर बनाते हैं। लेकिन राजस्थान के उदयपुर में एक बुजुर्ग दंपत्ति ऐसे हैं। जिन्होंने अपने घर को तिरंगे का रूप दिया है। जिसके बाद यह घर न सिर्फ उदयपुर बल्कि राजस्थान के लोगों के लिए चर्चा का विषय बन गया है। उदयपुर शहर से सलूंबर जाने वाले मार्ग पर तीतरड़ी में स्थित यह घर देवीलाल साहू का है। जिन्होंने अपनी धर्मपत्नी लक्ष्मी के साथ मिल 2 महीने की कड़ी मेहनत के बाद अपने घर को तिरंगे का रूप दिया है। ताकि आम लोगों के मन में राष्ट्रप्रेम और राष्ट्रहित की भावना को कायम कर सकें।

तिरंगे के रंगों से रंगा उदयपुर का अनूठा घर

बुजुर्ग दंपति ने 2 महीने की मेहनत से बनाया अनूठा तिरंगा

तीतरड़ी में बना यह अनूठा घर न सिर्फ ग्रामीणों बल्कि वहां से आने जाने वाले लोगों के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र बन गया है। आम लोग अब इस अनूठे घर के साथ सेल्फी लेते नजर आते हैं। इस घर को अनूठा रूप देने वाले देवीलाल बताते हैं कि उन्होंने अपनी धर्म पत्नी लक्ष्मी के साथ मिल पिछले 2 महीने की कड़ी मेहनत के बाद इस घर को तिरंगे का रूप दिया है। ताकि आम लोगों के मन में राष्ट्रहित और राष्ट्रवाद की विचारधारा को जिंदा रखा जा सके।

रिटायर्ड होमगार्ड देवीलाल साहू और उनकी धर्मपत्नी लक्ष्मी देवी

रिटायर्ड होमगार्ड है देवीलाल

अपने घर को ही तिरंगे का रूप देने वाले देवीलाल साहू होमगार्ड रह चुके हैं। कुछ वक्त पहले ही देवीलाल साहू का रिटायरमेंट हुआ था। ऐसे में उन्होंने अपने घर को तिरंगे का रूप दिया ताकि हर वक्त वह तिरंगे को देख सके और उसका सम्मान कर सके। देवीलाल ने बताया कि उन्होंने न सिर्फ घर की बाहरी दीवारों को बल्कि घर के अंदरूनी हिस्से में भी तिरंगे के रंगों को स्माल किया है। ताकि हर वक्त राष्ट्र हित की भावना उनके मन में जागृत रह सके।

आकर्षण का केंद्र बना देवीलाल का अनूठा घर
