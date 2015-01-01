पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राशि:आकाश गंगा में शनि और गुरु महामिलन 20 को, बदलेंगे हालात,20 नवंबर को दोपहर 1.23 बजे अपनी स्व राशि धनु से मकर में प्रवेश करेंगे

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
आकाश गंगा में होगा महामिलन।

ब्रहांड के देव गुरु बृहस्पति 20 नवंबर को दोपहर 1.23 बजे अपनी स्व राशि धनु से मकर में प्रवेश करेंगे। मकर में पहले से ही शनि देव विराजमान है। 19 नवंबर से लेकर 6 अप्रैल 2021 तक गुरु व शनि की युति मकर राशि में होगी। 6 अप्रैल से 21 सितंबर तक कुंभ राशि में गुरु आ जाएंगे और फिर से मकर में रहेंगे। ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित निरंजन भट्‌ट ने बताया कि मकर राशि शनि की स्वयं की राशि इस में गुरु का गोचर काल नीच भंग राजयोग बनाएगा। दोनों प्रमुख ग्रह की युति बड़े बदलाव की ओर संकेत दे रही है। इस बदलाव से देश की कई सरकार में तो बदलाव होगा ही।

साथ ही लंबे समय से प्रमोशन का इंतजार करने वाले लोगों को स्थान परिवर्तन के साथ सुखद संकेत मिलेंगे। अपनी नीच राशि में बैठने के बाद देव गुरु बृहस्पति हालांकि अनिष्ट फल तो नहीं देते, लेकिन उनका शुभ प्रभाव कम हो जाता है। नवग्रहों में शुभ ग्रह माने जाने वाले बृहस्पति हमारे जीवन में उन्नति की राहत खोलती है।

इन्हें ज्ञान, कर्म, धन, पुत्र और विवाह का कारक माना जाता है। इन्हें अध्यात्म का कार्य माना जाता है और इन्हें दार्शनिक का दर्जा भी दिया गया है। यह ज्ञान के दाता है। ऐसा माना जाता है कि देव गुरु बृहस्पति हमारे आध्यात्मिक ज्ञान व हमारी बुद्धि को निर्देशित करते हैं और जिस जातक पर यह प्रसन्न होते हैं, उसे जिंदगी में किसी चीज की कमी नहीं रहती।

ज्योतिषियों के अनुसार ग्रहों के मिलन के चलते होने वाली घटनाओं के बारे में बताया जा रहा है कि शनि व गुरु का मकर राशि में युति का प्रभाव लंबे समय से जो कानूनी मामले लंबित पड़े थे, उनके फैसले होने की संभावना बनेगी। देश की अर्थव्यवस्था पर भी इसका असर पड़ेगा। पं. भट्‌ट ने बताया कि शिक्षा क्षेत्र में कई तब्दीलियां देखने को मिलेंगी। आईटी क्षेत्र में फिर से उछाल आने लगेगा। सभी जातकों को आर्थिक स्थिति को बेहतर बनाए रखने के लिए अपने खर्चों पर काबू पाना होगा। गुरु का गोचर काल में धन का संचय करने वालों को लाभ है।

