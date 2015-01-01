पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदयपुर की नई उड़ान:सी-प्लेन : उदयपुर में बड़ी-जयसमंद और राजसमंद झील में जल हवाई अड्डे के लिए तैयार हाे रहा प्लान

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मेवाड़ की अन्य झीलों का भी मौका-मुआयना करेंगे प्रतिनिधि

एयरपोर्ट ऑथोरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के तकनीकी सहयोग और मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ एविएशन की आर्थिक मदद से गुजरात के साबरमती रिवर फ्रंट से शुरू हुई सी-प्लेन सेवा को अब झीलों के शहर उदयपुर से जोड़ने का काम शुरू हो गया है। एयरपोर्ट ऑथोरिटी से जुड़े सूत्रों के अनुसार सी-प्लेन सेवा को मेवाड़ से जोड़ने के लिए उदयपुर के बड़ी तालाब, जयसमंद झील और राजसमंद झील में जल हवाई अड्डा बनाने की रूपरेखा तैयार की जा रही है। क्योंकि इन झीलों पर पूर्व में सी-प्लेन उतर चुके हैं। हालांकि एयरपोर्ट ऑथोरिटी के प्रतिनिधि मेवाड़ की अन्य झीलों का भी मौका-मुआयना करेंगे।

झीलों के शहर में सी-प्लेन सेवा शुरू होने से टूरिज्म को गति मिलेगी। गुजरात, कश्मीर, हरिद्वार, दिल्ली, पोर्ट ब्लेयर आदि जगहों की सैर करने वाले देसी-विदेशी पर्यटक सी-प्लेन के जरिए उदयपुर की भी सैर कर सकेंगे। एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर नंदिता भट्ट ने बताया कि ऑथोरिटी के निर्देश मिलने के बाद ही तालाब/झीलों में वाटर एयरोड्रम तैयार कराए जाएंगे।

बड़ी तालाब के लिए यह बड़ा पेंच : पूर्व सीसीएफ बोले- यहां सी प्लेन उतारना-उड़ाना राजस्थान हाई कोर्ट के आदेश की अवमानना

बड़ी तालाब में सी-प्लेन उतरने की संभावनाओं के बीच विरोध भी शुरू हो गया है। वन विभाग के पूर्व सीसीएफ वन्य जीव राहुल भटनागर का कहना है कि राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय जोधपुर ने गत 4 अप्रैल 2017 को बड़ी तालाब में सभी व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों पर रोक लगाने के आदेश दिए थे। जिससे महाशीर मछली का संरक्षण किया जा सके। बड़ी तालाब में सी-प्लेन उतारना-उड़ाना हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों की अवमानना होगी।

उदयपुर के पर्यटन को नई दिशा मिलेगी : लक्ष्यराज
मेवाड़ राजपरिवार के सदस्य और होटल व्यवसायी लक्ष्यराज सिंह मेवाड़ बताते हैं कि सी-प्लेन सुविधा देश के अन्य कोनों को भी जोड़ने में मददगार साबित होगी। इस सेवा से उदयपुर के पर्यटन को नई दिशा मिलेगी और रोजगार के नए अवसर पैदा होंगे। कोरोना काल में बेपटरी हुए पर्यटन-होटल व्यवसाय के फिर से ट्रैक पर आने की उम्मीद जताई जा सकती है।

