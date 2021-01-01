पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

को-विन पार्ट 2:उदयपुर में गुरुवार से शुरू होगा कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण, कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा को लगेगा पहला टीका

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उदयपुर कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा। - Dainik Bhaskar
उदयपुर कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा।

लेक सिटी उदयपुर में गुरुवार से कोरोना टीकाकरण का दूसरा चरण शुरू हो जाएगा। दूसरे चरण में उदयपुर में राजस्व विभाग के 850 हेल्थ वॉरियर्स को टीका लगाया जाएगा। उदयपुर कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा ने बताया कि जिले में प्रथम चरण का टीकाकरण पूरा हो गया है। जिसमें 29 हजार 592 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लगा है। वहीं अब राजस्थान सरकार के निर्देश के बाद दूसरे चरण का टीकाकरण शुरू किया जा रहा है। जिसके तहत 3 दिन में 3 विभागों के अधिकारी कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया जाएगा।

कलेक्टर ने बताया कि 4 फरवरी को राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारी कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके बाद 5 फरवरी को नगरीय निकाय विभाग के अधिकारी कर्मचारियों को टीका लगेगा। जिसके बाद 6 फरवरी को पुलिस विभाग के अधिकारी कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। उदयपुर कलेक्टर ने कहा कि गुरुवार से शुरू होने जा रहे टीकाकरण के दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत वह खुद टीका लगवाकर करेंगे। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि आम जनता में टीकाकरण को लेकर काफी भ्रांतियां हैं। ऐसे में आम जनता की भ्रांतियों को दूर करने के लिए मैं सबसे पहले कोरोना टीका लगवा लूंगा। ताकि आम जनता जागरुक हो और समय पर टीकाकरण का लाभ ले पाए। बता दे कि कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा गुरुवार सुबह 10 बजे सुपर स्पेशलिटी विंग में कोरोना टीका लगाएंगे।

टीकाकरण के दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत के साथ ही उदयपुर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों के ग्राफ में कमी आ रही है। बुधवार को उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 6 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए। जिसके बाद उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 11,794 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। हालांकि इनमें से अब तक 11,378 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। ऐसे में उदयपुर में अब कोरोना के 298 केस ही एक्टिव बचे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser