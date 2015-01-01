पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेल में रेड:सेंट्रल जेल में दो महीने में दूसरा छापा, ढाई घंटे तलाशी में एक माेबाइल मिला, 17 सितंबर को भी माेबाइल और सिम कार्ड मिला था

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जेल में रेड
  • एएसपी गाेपाल स्वरूप मेवाड़ा के नेतृत्व में 150 पुलिसकर्मियाें ने सेंट्रल जेल में रेड डाली

सेंट्रल जेल में दो महीने में मंगलवार को दूसरी बार पुलिस ने छापा मारा। ढाई घंटे जांच चली। इस बार अंडर ट्रायल कैदी से मोबाइल बरामद हुआ है। हालांकि इसमें सिम कार्ड नहीं था।एएसपी गाेपाल स्वरूप मेवाड़ा के नेतृत्व में 150 पुलिसकर्मियाें ने सेंट्रल जेल में रेड डाली। अंडर ट्रायल कैदी फलासिया शिशवी निवासी महेन्द्र सिंह पुत्र अखे सिंह राजपूत से मोबाइल बरामद कर सूरजपाेल पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

एसएसपी कैलाश चन्द्र बिश्नाेई ने बताया कि जेल में माेबाइल ऑपरेट किए जाने की शिकायतें मिलने पर टीमें बनाई थीं। दाेपहर 3.30 बजे टीमें जेल पहुंची, जो शाम 6 बजे बाहर आईं। जेल के अंदर पहुंचने के बाद बंदी बैरकों की तलाशी ली गई। हिरण मगरी थानाधिकारी हनवंत सिंह ने बंदी बैरक नंबर-4 की तलाशी ली तो महेन्द्र सिंह के पास की-पैड वाला मोबाइल मिला। इसमें सिम कार्ड नहीं था। महेन्द्र सिंह के खिलाफ कारागार अधिनियम 1894 की धारा 42 में मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

सवाल : साल में एक बार के उलट यहां दो महीने में दूसरी बार कार्रवाई, जेल में कोई बड़ा खेल तो नहीं?-साल में एक बार मुख्यालय के आदेश पर जेल में पुलिस और प्रशासन की जांच कार्रवाई होती है। इसी के तहत गत 17 सितंबर काे कलेक्टर के आदेश के बाद पुलिस ने सेंट्रल जेल में रेड डाली थी। डेढ़ सौ से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मियों, अधिकारियों ने करीब दो घंटे तक तलाशी ली थी। तब माेबाइल और सिम कार्ड बरामद कर अभियुक्त रमेश के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया था। तीसरे ही महीने में दूसरी बार जांच को लेकर सवाल उठ रहे हैं कि कहीं जेल से कैदी किसी बड़े अपराध की साजिश तो नहीं रच रहे या जेल से ही काेई रैकेट तो नहीं चला रहे। बता दें, इस साल इन दो कार्रवाइयों से पहले पिछले साल अगस्त में सेंट्रल जेल की तलाशी के दौरान 14 मोबाइल मिले थे।

