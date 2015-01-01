पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार से हट रहा कोरोना का ग्रहण:खरीदारी के महामुहूर्त; आज पुष्य नक्षत्र, कल रवि-पुष्यामृत के साथ आ रहा सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • शहरवासियों ने कराई वाहनाें, ज्वैलरी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरणों सहित घरेलू जरूरत के साजो-सामान की बुकिंग, व्यापारी भी उत्साहित

त्याेहारी सीजन में खरीदारी के लिए शनिवार से 24 घंटे 40 मिनट के लिए पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयाेग रहेगा। खरीदारी के लिए यह महा मुहूर्त शनिवार सुबह 8.04 बजे से रविवार सुबह 8.44 तक रहेगा। इसके साथ ही रविवार को रवि पुष्यामृत योग, सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग और रवियोग भी रहेगा। इसके चलते दाेनाें दिन खरीदारी के लिए शुभ है।

ज्योतिषविदाें का कहना है कि पुष्य नक्षत्र काे सभी 27 नक्षत्रों का राजा और मंगलकारी माना जाता है। पुष्य नक्षत्र के दाैरान गुरु या रवि का योग बनने से इसका महत्व और बढ़ जाता है। इस बार रविवार काे रवि पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयोग बनने से कोई भी शुभ कार्य किया जा सकता है।

इस विशेष मुहूर्त में प्रॉपर्टी, फर्नीचर, मशीनरी और लकड़ी से बनी सजावटी चीजों की खरीदारी शुभ रहेगी। ज्योतिषविदाें के अनुसार स्वर्ण आभूषण, चांदी के बर्तन और आभूषण की खरीदारी से भी सुख-समृद्धि बढ़ेगी। राजस्थान विद्यापीठ में ज्योतिष और वास्तु संस्थान की विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. अलकनंदा शर्मा ने बताया कि दीपावली से एक सप्ताह पहले पुष्य नक्षत्र का योग खरीदारी के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ है।

इस बार इलेक्ट्रॉनिक बाजार से एक दिन में 1 कराेड़ की खरीदारी की उम्मीद : व्यापारी
इधर, शहर के ज्वेलरी, प्राेपर्टी, ऑटोमोबाइल और इलेक्ट्रानिक बाजारो में ग्राहक बुकिंग और खरीदारी करने अा रहे हैं। इस बार ज्वेलरी बाजार में शादियों को लेकर खरीदारी हो रही है। रियल स्टेट में प्रवासी के निवेश करने से बाजार में बूम दिखाई दे रहा है। इलेक्ट्रानिक बाजार में फ्रीज, आटा चक्की और एलईडी की बुकिंग की जा रही है। इस बार पुष्य नक्षत्र में शनिवार काे इलेक्ट्रानिक बाजार से एक कराेड़ तक की खरीदार हाेने के अासार है।

दिवाली के बाद शादियाें का सीजन हाेगा शुरू, इससे बाजार में अच्छा रुझान

^दिवाली के बाद शादियाें का सीजन हाेने से अच्छा रुझान है। ज्वेलरी की डिमांड है।
- यशवंत आंचलिया, अध्यक्ष, सर्राफा एसोसिएशन

^रियल स्टेट में काफी तेजी है। लोगों ने मकान खरीदना शुरू कर दिया है।
- शांतिलाल जैन, महामंत्री, क्रेडाई उदयपुर

^इलेक्ट्रानिक बाजार में अच्छी डिमांड है। एक दिन में 1 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की बिक्री के आसार है।
- रमेश शाह, अध्यक्ष, उदयपुर इलेक्ट्रानिक ट्रेड एसोसिएशन

^ऑटाेमाेबाइल इंडस्ट्री में इस बार मिड साइज कारों और बजट बाइक की डिमांड है।
- सुभाष सिंघवी, उपाध्यक्ष, ऑटोमोबाइल एसोसिएशन

