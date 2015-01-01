पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • Someone Said In The Application If You Feel Dizzy, Someone Said There Is Weakness, Fit In Medical Examination, So Far Notice To 100 Employees

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:अर्जी में किसी ने कहा- चक्कर आते हैं तो कोई बोला- कमजोरी है,मेडिकल जांच में निकल रहे फिट, अब तक 100 कर्मचारियों को नोटिस

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला परिषद के 43 और पंचायत समिति के 364 सदस्यों के लिए 4 चरणों में 23 से होगा मतदान

जिले में 23 नवंबर से चार चरणाें में हाेने वाले 43 जिला परिषद सदस्य और 364 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों की चुनाव ड्यूटी से बचने के लिए कार्मिकाें काे बहाने का राेग लग गया है। कुछ कमर दर्द, बीपी और कमजाेरी जैसे बहाने बना रहे थे ताे कुछ ने वाहन चलाते समय चक्कर आने की शिकायत की है। अफसराें ने जब इनमें से 20 से ज्यादा कार्मिकाें की जांच मेडिकल बाेर्ड से करवाई ताे सभी फिट मिले।

इस पर ऐसे झूठे बहाने बनाने वाले 100 ज्यादा कार्मिकाें काे कारण बताओ नाेटिस जारी किए हैं। जिला परिषद सीईओ और कार्मिक प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी अधिकारी (आईएएस) डॉ. मंजू चौधरी ने बताया कि चुनावी ड्यूटी से बचने के लिए 90 शिक्षकाें सहित 100 से ज्यादा कार्मिकाें ने बीमारियाें का हवाला दिया है। इसमें बीपी, शुगर, कमर दर्द जैसे छोटे-छोटे बहाने हैं

वहीं 19 राेडवेज के ड्राइवराें ने चुनाव ड्यूटी कटवाने के लिए चक्कर आने और लगातार कमजोरी महसूस होने जैसी समस्या का बहाना बनाया है। कार्मिकों की ये परेशानी वास्तविक है या नहीं इसका पता लगाने के लिए उनकी संबंधित विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों के मेडिकल बोर्ड से जांच कराई जा रही है। अब तक 20 से ज्यादा कार्मिकाें की जांच हाे चुकी है, जिनमें बताई गई बीमारी के काेई लक्षण नहीं मिले। हकीकत सामने आने पर कई कार्मिक डॉक्टरों से भी उलझ रहे हैं। अभी ऐसे ज्यादातर कार्मिकों की जांच होनी बाकी है।

बहानेबाज कार्मिक मेडिकल जांच में फिट पाए जाने पर डॉक्टरों से उलझ रहे

केस-1 : बड़गांव निवासी 26 वर्षीय शिक्षक आशीष (परिवर्तित नाम) ने जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय में दलील पेश की कि उसकी कमर में बहुत दर्द हो रहा है। एमबी अस्पताल के विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों के मेडिकल बोर्ड ने जांच की तो कोई परेशानी नहीं मिली। डॉक्टरों ने ड्यूटी ज्वाइन करने की सलाह दी तो उनसे उलझने लगा।
केस-2 : मावली निवासी 48 वर्षीय रोडवेज चालक चंचल कुमार (परिवर्तित नाम) ने ड्यूटी से बचने के लिए लगातार कमजोरी महसूस करने और चक्कर आने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई। ये भी एमबी अस्पताल के मेडिकल बोर्ड की जांच रिपोर्ट में फिट पाए गए।

फिट मिल रहे ज्यादातर कार्मिक : डॉ. जोशी
खुद को बीमार बताने वाले कार्मिकों को जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय मेडिकल जांच के लिए एमबी अस्पताल भेजा जा रहा है। यहां विभिन्न बीमारियों से संबंधित विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों के अगल-अलग मेडिकल बोर्ड से कार्मिकों की जांच कराई जा रही है। चुनाव ड्यूटी कटवाने के लिए जिन युवा शिक्षकों को कमर दर्द, कमजाेरी, चक्कर आने जैसी शिकायत पर जांच कराने भेजा तो वे भी फिट पाए गए। बहानेबाज कार्मिक जांच में फिट पाए जाने पर डॉक्टरों से नाराज होकर हंगामा करने पर उतारू हो रहे हैं।
-डॉ. रमेश जोशी, अतिरिक्त अधीक्षक एमबी अस्पताल

2583 बूथों पर 18 लाख मतदाता करेंगे वोट
कोरोनाकाल में गाइडलान की पालना के साथ चुनाव करवाना वैसे ही जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय के लिए चुनौती बना हुआ है, ऐसे में ड्यूटी से बचने के लिए कार्मिकों की बहानेबाजी नया सिरर्दद बन गया है। जिले में पहले चरण में 23 नवंबर को 681 बूथों पर होने वाले चुनावों के लिए 22 नवंबर को जिला मुख्यालय से मतदान दल रवाना किए जाएंगे। दूसरे चरण में मतदान 462, तीसरे चरण में 908 और चौथे चरण में 532 बूथों पर वोटिंग होगी। जिला परिषद की 43 सीटों पर 125 और पंचायत समिति सदस्य की 364 सीटों पर 1058 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में हैं। इन सभी प्रत्याशियों का भविष्य 2583 बूथों पर 1802502 मतदाता वोट देकर तय करेंगे। इनमें 915865 पुरुष और 886632 पुरुष और 6 थर्ड जेंडर वोटर शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें