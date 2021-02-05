पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भक्तों के जगदीश:बसंत पंचमी पर उदयपुर के जगदीश मंदिर में हुआ विशेष आयोजन, नाच गाकर भगवान को रिझाने में जुटे भक्त

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
बसंत पंचमी पर भगवान जगदीश को विशेष पीले वस्त्र धारण कराए गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
उदयपुर के जगदीश मंदिर में मंगलवार को बसंत पंचमी उत्सव मनाया गया। पंडित हुकुम राज और रामगोपाल ने आज भगवान जगदीश को पंचामृत से स्नान करवाया। इसके बाद श्रृंगार कर ठाकुर जी को छप्पन पकवानों का भोग लगाया गया। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में उदयपुर समेत आसपास के भक्त भगवान जगदीश के दर्शन करने पहुंचे। बता दें कि कोरोना काल के बाद यह पहला मौका था। जब जगदीश मंदिर में इतनी बड़ी संख्या में भक्त पहुंचे थे।

जगदीश मंदिर प्रांगण में भजनों की प्रस्तुति देते लोक कलाकार।
बसंत पंचमी उत्सव के मौके पर मंदिर प्रांगण में विशेष भजनों का आयोजन भी किया गया था। जिसमें गायक भरत वैष्णव और अनिल वैष्णव ने भजनों का गान किया। वही इस दौरान भक्तों ने भी गुलाल और अबीर खेल भगवान को रिझाने की कोशिश की।

लंबे समय बाद जगदीश मंदिर में भक्तों का लगा जमावड़ा।
उदयपुर के जगदीश मंदिर में बसंत पंचमी से ही गुलाल खेलना शुरू कर दिया जाता है। ऐसे में आज से ही उदयपुर के जगदीश मंदिर में इस मंदिर में चंग की थाप पर भजनों के गान का आयोजन शुरू हो गया है। जो होली तक जारी रहेगा इस दौरान विभिन्न भजन मंडलियों द्वारा भगवान जगदीश के प्रांगण में भजन गान का आयोजन भी किया जाता है।

जगदीश मंदिर में भजनों पर नृत्य करती वृद्ध महिला भक्त।
