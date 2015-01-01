पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • Strict Instruction To Hotels Corona Guide Line Broken, Fine And Seize Action, ADM Administration Took Meeting Of Hotel Association Officials

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:होटलों को सख्त हिदायत- कोरोना गाइड लाइन टूटी तो जुर्माना और सीज कार्रवाई,एडीएम प्रशासन ने ली होटल एसोसिएशन पदाधिकारियों की बैठक

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राज्य सरकार के गृह विभाग के निर्देशानुसार जिला प्रशासन ने जिले में कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की सख्ती से पालना करवाने के लिए साेमवार काे जिला प्रशासन ने हाेटल एसाेसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों के साथ पुलिस लाइन सभागार में बैठक ली। बैठक में एडीएम प्रशासन ओपी बुनकर ने राज्य सरकार की गाइडलाइन एवं जिला प्रशासन के निर्देशों की सख्ती से पालना के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिन होटल्स में शादियों की बुकिंग हुई हैं, उन्हें सरकार की निर्धारित प्रोटोकॉल की सख्ती से पालना के साथ विशेष सतर्कता बरतनी होगी। होटल संचालक औैर संबधित आयोजक इस बात को हल्के में ना ले कि कार्यवाही होगी ताे जुर्माना भर देंगे। जुर्माने के साथ आयोजनकर्ता, विवाह स्थल, वाटिका, गार्डन, होटल संचालक-स्वामी के विरूद्ध भारतीय दंड संहिता 1860 की धारा 188, 269,270, के तहत अभियोजन

पर दो वर्ष तक के कारावास एवं जुर्माना, आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम 2005 की धारा 51 एंव 52 के तहत अभियोजन पर दो वर्ष तक के कारावास एवं जुर्माने और राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम 2020 के सक्षम प्रावधानों के तहत आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। संबंधित विवाह स्थल संचालक-स्वामी के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करते हुए अग्रिम आदेश तक सील करने की भी कार्यवाही की जा सकती है।

इस दौरान एडीएम ने कहा कि विवाह आयोजनों के दौरान रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू का भी ध्यान रखना होगा। आयोजनों, विवाह संबंधी समारोह की सूचना प्रशासन को देनी होगी। इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखे कि मेहमानों की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं हो, आयोजन के दौरान सामाजिक दूरी का ध्यान रखा जाएं। फेस मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। नो मास्क-नो एंट्री की सख्ती से पालना हो। बैठक में एएसपी गोपाल स्वरूप मेवाड़ा, राजीव जोशी, पर्यटन उपनिदेशक शिखा सक्सेना सहित होटल एसोसिएशन के करीब 50 पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें