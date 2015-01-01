पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेबिनार में बाेले राज्यपाल:सुविवि ने 155 वेबिनार कर राष्ट्रीय कीर्तिमान रचा, केरल के 74 का रिकाॅर्ड ताेड़ा

उदयपुर21 मिनट पहले
मोहनलाल सुखाड़िया विश्वविद्यालय ने नई शिक्षा नीति पर व्यापक विचार-विमर्श एवं जागरूकता के लिए बुधवार को एक साथ 155 वेबिनार कर राष्ट्रीय कीर्तिमान रचा। 69.7 प्रतिशत साक्षर राज्य राजस्थान के सुविवि ने देश के सबसे ज्यादा 96.2 प्रतिशत साक्षर राज्य केरल के एक दिन में 74 वेबिनार के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़कर कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया।

रिकॉर्ड तोड़ यह वेबिनार महात्मा गांधी नेशनल रूरल एजुकेशन और उच्च शिक्षा मंत्रालय के साझे में 2 सत्रों में हुआ। पहले सत्र के मुख्य वक्ता राज्यपाल एवं कुलाधिपति कलराज मिश्र ने मातृभाषा में शिक्षा देने की आवश्यकता पर जोर दिया। वहीं कहा कि विश्वविद्यालयों से इसके लिए जमीनी स्तर पर काम करने का अाह्वान किया।

बच्चा जिस भाषा में अपने घर में अपने माता-पिता से संवाद करता है उसी भाषा में बेहतर शिक्षा प्राप्त कर आगे बढ़ सकता है। केंद्रीय नई शिक्षा नीति में न तो किसी भाषा को विद्यार्थियों पर थोपा गया है और नहीं किसी भाषा का विरोध किया है। आवश्यकता सभी विश्वविद्यालयों में विज्ञान, तकनीकी अाैर अन्य पाठ्यक्रमों को अंग्रेजी के साथ-साथ हिंदी भाषा में भी विकसित करने की है।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि नई शिक्षा नीति विद्यार्थियों को अपने-अपने पसंदीदा विषय चुनने की स्वतंत्रता देती है। इससे विद्यार्थियों से अन्य विषय पढ़ने का दबाव दूर हो जाएगा। इससे विद्यार्थियों में न सिर्फ आत्मविश्वास पैदा होगा, बल्कि वे समाज को कुछ देने योग्य बन सकेंगे। कला एवं संस्कृति की समझ को बढ़ाने पर भी जोर दिया। वेबिनार के दूसरे सत्र में 154 इकाइयों का अलग-अलग लिंक से अलग- अलग वक्ताओं ने संबाेधित किया। इस दौरान प्रो. पीएम यादव, प्रो. बीएल वर्मा, प्रो. हदीश अंसारी, डॉ. राजकुमार व्यास, डाॅ. अविनाश पंवार मौजूद थे। शिक्षा विभाग की विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. अल्पना सिंह, महात्मा गांधी नेशनल रूरल एजुकेशन के डॉ. प्रसन्न कुमार, अनिल कुमार दुबे, प्रो. नीरज शर्मा आदि ने वेबिनार को ऑनलाइन संबोधित किया।

