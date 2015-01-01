पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झीलों की सुरक्षा फिर सवालों के घेरे में:तैर रहे निजी स्वार्थ और सरकारी लापरवाही, झीलों को डुबो रहे

उदयपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • पंचदेवरिया घाट तोड़ने के बाद झीलों की सुरक्षा फिर सवालों के घेरे में
  • घाट को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले होटल पर दूसरे दिन भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं

पीछोला झील में जेटी उतारने के लिए ऐतिहासिक पंचदेवरिया घाट को तोड़े जाने की खबर भास्कर में प्रकाशित होने के बाद प्रशासन और नगर निगम चेता, लेकिन महज खानापूर्ति पर सिमटा रहा। निगम ने घाट पर गार्ड तो तैनात कर दिया, लेकिन इसे नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले होटल उदयकोठी पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। ऐसे में एक बार फिर झीलों की सुरक्षा सवालों के घेरे में आ गई।

सवाल वही है कि कुछ होटल संचालक व व्यावसायिक गतिविधि चलाने वाले लोग कब तक अपने स्वार्थ के लिए झीलों की सांसें घोंटने का प्रयास करते रहेंगे और प्रशासन की लापरवाह कार्यशैली इन्हें मौका देती रहेगी।

इनकी ये खामियां इसलिए भी चौंकाती हैं, क्योंकि शहर की झीलाें काे लेकर हाईकाेर्ट सख्त है और मॉनिटरिंग भी कर रहा है। झील विकास एवं सुरक्षा समिति खुद कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में काम करती है, जिसमें नगर निगम, यूआईटी सहित कई विभागों के अधिकारी हैं। इतना ही नहीं, निगम और यूआईटी ने तो झीलों पर नियमित गश्त के लिए पेट्रोलिंग टीम भी बना रखी है।

झील विकास समिति की बैठक
झील विकास एवं सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक मंगलवार को हुई। कलेक्टर ने निगम आयुक्त से साफ कहा कि झील के किनारे पर बिना अनुमति काेई गतिविधि नहीं हो। फतहसागर के आसपास भवनों, सुलभ कॉॅम्प्लेक्स या पक्के स्ट्रक्चर पर ऑफ व्हाइट कलर कर एकरूप बनाने, 6 जगह एलईडी स्क्रीन लगाने, जलीय जीव विचलित नहीं हों इस लिए फतहसागर किनारे राेड लाइट रात 10 बजे बाद समय कम संख्या में ऑन रखने, उदयसागर काे संरक्षित घाेषित करने के लिए बनी विशेषज्ञाेें की कमेटी की रिपाेर्ट राजस्थान झील विकास प्राधिकरण को भेजने संबंधी निर्णय भी हुए।

निजी स्वार्थ : कहीं होटल का कचरा डाल रहे तो कहीं रोक के बावजूद निर्माण

सीवरेज : गिर रहा कई बस्तियों का गंदा पानी
भट्‌टवाड़ी, नागानगरी, हनुमान घाट, नई पुलिया, अंबावगढ़ सहित पीछोला से सटे आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा इलाकों का सीवरेज झील में गिर रहा है। फतहसागर में मस्तान बाबा कॉलोनी और रानी रोड श्मशान के पास की होटलों का गंदा पानी जा रहा है। निगम-यूआईटी अस्थायी समाधान से ज्यादा कुछ नहीं करते।

डंपिंग : रिंग रोड पर फेंक रहे निर्माण का मलबा
एनएलसीपी के तहत एकलव्य कॉलोनी और सीसारमा छोर पर पीछोला किनारे बनी रिंग रोड का क्षेत्र वेस्टेज डंपिंग यार्ड बन गया है। शहर में जहां-तहां चल रहे निर्माण का मलबा रिंग रोड किनारे खाली किया जा रहा है। शहरी कचरा भी गुपचुप यहां डाला जा रहा है। शिकायतों के बावजूद प्रशासन की ओर से निगरानी नहीं की जा रही।

वेस्ट : होटल-वाटिकाओं पर महज 1 कार्रवाई
बड़ी रोड पर फतहसागर के कैचमेंट में अब तक कई बार होटल-वाटिकाओं में समारोह के बाद बचा भोजन डंप किया जा चुका है। यहां तक कि सैप्टिक टैंक का मलबा भी डालने का मामला सामने आ चुका है। दो साल पहले कलेक्टर बिष्णु चरण मलिक के समय पहली बार सख्ती हुई और सीवर जेटिंग सिस्टम को जब्त किया।

अवैध निर्माण : सख्ती सिर्फ आम लोगों पर ही
हाईकोर्ट ने झील के आसपास नए निर्माण पर रोक लगा रखी है। इसके बावजूद न तो पीछोला किनारे अवैध निर्माण रुके हैं, न ही फतहसागर के आसपास। इसमें कई बड़े व्यावसायिक निर्माण भी शामिल हैं। सख्ती के नाम पर सिर्फ नोटिस या छत पंक्चर करने की कार्रवाई की जाती है। यह कार्रवाई भी अमूमन आम लोगों पर होती है।

सरकारी खामियां : नोटिस देने से ज्यादा कुछ नहीं करता प्रशासन

पता लगा मीटिंग होनी है तो चंद घंटे पहले झील से गुजर रहा सीवर बंद कराने पहुंचे

कलेक्ट्री में शाम 4 बजे जिला स्तरीय झील संरक्षण एवं विकास समिति की बैठक थी। इसमें पीछोला में सीवर का पानी गिरने का मामला न उठ जाए, इसलिए निगम के एसई मुकेश पुजारी और जेईएन दिनेश पंचाेली दोपहर दो बजे अंबापाेल पहुंचे। उन्होंने पंप हाउस से अंबापाेल गेट तक झील पेटे में बिछी पुरानी लाइन बंद कराई और राड़ाजी चाैराहा तक डाली नई लाइन शुरू कराई। नई लाइन यूआईटी ने 56 लाख खर्च कर साल 2016 में डाली थी। पुरानी लाइन में लीकेज होने पर गंदा पानी झील में मिलता था। इधर बैठक में समिति के गैर सरकारी सदस्य तेज शंकर पालीवाल ने झीलाें की प्रभावी मॉनिटरिंग नहीं हाेने पर सवाल उठाए। ताजा उदाहरण पंचदेवरिया घाट ताेड़ने का दिया।

भास्कर की खबर के बाद चेता प्रशासन, लेकिन गार्ड नियुक्त कर पल्ला झाड़ा

हाेटल उदय कोठी ने पीछाेला में जेटी उतारने के लिए पंचदेवरिया घाट को ताेड़ दिया था। निगम और प्रशासन इससे बेखबर बने रहे। झील प्रेमियाें ने साेमवार काे घाट पर तोड़फोड़ देखी तो कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा काे सूचना दी। इसके बाद निगम की राजस्व शाखा की टीम ने मुआयना किया। भास्कर ने खबर को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया तो मंगलवार को फिर राजस्व शाखा की टीम माैके पर पहुंची और तथ्यात्मक रिपाेर्ट निगम आयुक्त हिम्मतसिंह बारहठ काे दी। मौके पर गार्ड भी तैनात किया। उधर, झील विकास समिति की बैठक में ग्रामीण विधायक फूलसिंह, यूआईटी सचिव अरुण हसीजा, तकनीकी सलाहकार बीएल काेठारी, निगम के एसई पुजारी भी माैजूद रहे।

ये हालात तब, जबकि रोज मॉनिटरिंग के लिए 6 लोगों की टीम

झील िवकास एवं सुरक्षा समिति खुद कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में बनी हुई है। इसमें नगर निगम, यूआईटी, जल संसाधन, वन-पर्यावरण, मत्स्य, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल, पर्यटन विभाग के अधिकारी शामिल हैं। यही नहीं, निगम और यूआईटी ने झीलों पर नियमित गश्त के लिए लेक पेट्रोलिंग टीम भी बना रखी है। इसमें तैनात होमगार्ड के करीब आधा दर्जन जवानों का जिम्मा यही है कि वे रोज झीलों के आसपास गश्त कर गड़बड़ियों पर नजर रखें और अधिकारियों को फीडबैक देते रहें।

