पदभार ग्रहण:टीडी के नए थानाधिकारी ने पदभार ग्रहण किया

टीडीएक घंटा पहले
टीडी के नए थानाधिकारी के गोपाल कृष्ण परमार ने गुरुवार को पदभार ग्रहण किया। थानाधिकारी परमार का भैंसरोडगढ़ जिला चित्तौड़गढ से टीडी स्थानांतरण हुआ। थानाधिकारी ने बताया की अपराधियों में डर एवं पीड़ितों को न्याय दिलाना उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता है।

