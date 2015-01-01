पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:स्कूटी सवार महिला से बैग छीनकर भागने वाले दाे अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार,बैग में माेबाइल, 3500 रुपए नगदी और दस्तावेज थे।

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
स्कूटी सवार महिला से बेग छीनकर भागने वाले दाे अभियुक्त विजयसिंह पथिक नगर कच्ची बस्ती निवासी दीपक पुत्र विजय और दीपक माली पुत्र शंकरलाल माली काे सवीना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया। रविवार शाम काे आरके पुरम निवासी माेनिका पत्नी शैलेंद्र साेलंकी ने सवीना थाने में रिपाेर्ट दी थी। रिपाेर्ट में बताया कि वह स्कूटी से वीआईपी काॅलाेनी से आरके पुरम जा रही थी।

सेक्टर-9 राेड पर स्कूटी सवार दाे युवक पीछे से आए और हाथ में लटके हुए बैग पर झपट्टा मार छीन लिया। झटका लगने से स्कूटी अनियंत्रित हुई और नीचे गिर गई। इस दाैरान युवक बैग लेकर भाग गए। बैग में माेबाइल, 3500 रुपए नगदी और दस्तावेज थे। इस पर महिला ने थाने पहुंच रिपोर्ट दी।

रिपाेर्ट दर्ज करने के बाद अनुसंधान अधिकारी एसआई मुकेश कुमार और उनके टीम में शामिल हैड कांस्टेबल सुनील, कांस्टेबल मुकेश सहित अन्य ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले। फुटेज से युवकाें की पहचान की। इसके बाद उनके अलग-अलग ठिकानाें पर दबिश देकर अभियुक्ताें काे दबाेचा। थाने लाकर पूछताछ की ताे उन्हाेंने वारदात करना कबूला।

