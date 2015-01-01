पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार चचेरे भाइयाें की माैत,भाई दूज पर कुंडाल में बुआ के घर से लाैट रहे थे दोनों किशोर

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • नाई के नया खेड़ा राेड पर दर्दनाक हादसा

नाई थाना क्षेत्र में साेमवार रात नया खेड़ा राेड पर बाइक और कार की टक्कर में बाइक सवार चचेरे भाइयाें की माैत हो गई। हादसे में कार सवार घायल हाे गया।थानाधिकारी मुकेश साेनी ने बताया कि चचेरे भाई नाई नया गुड़ा निवासी शंकर (17) पुत्र रामा गमेती और दिनेश (15) पुत्र हीरा गमेती की माैत और कार चालक लीला शंकर भील घायल हुआ। घायल का निजी हाॅस्पिटल में उपचार चल रहा है।

उन्हाेंने बताया कि मृतकाें का एमबी हाॅस्पिटल की माेर्चरी में पाेस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनाें काे साैंपे। पुलिस ने बताया कि कार और बाइक की आमने-सामने टक्कर से बाइक सवार उछलकर कार के कांच पर जा गिरे। इससे कांच टूटकर कार चालक के सिर में लगा। माैके पर जमा लाेगाें ने घायलाें काे हाॅस्पिटल पहुंचाया। हादसे के बाद दिनेश की माैके पर ही माैत हाे गई जबकि शंकर ने एमबी में उपचार के दाैरान दम ताेड़ दिया। परिजनाें ने बताया कि शंकर और दिनेश काया कुंडाल में रहने वाली बुआ के घर से लाैट रहे थे।

