विवादित कांप्लेक्स:तुलसी निकेतन कांप्लेक्स में बनी तेरा दुकानों को निगम ने किया सीज, व्यापारियों ने किया कार्रवाई का विरोध

उदयपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम कार्रवाई के दौरान दुकानदारों और पुलिस के बीच हुई झड़प। - Dainik Bhaskar
नगर निगम कार्रवाई के दौरान दुकानदारों और पुलिस के बीच हुई झड़प।

उदयपुर की हिरणमगरी स्थित तुलसी निकेतन कांप्लेक्स की 13 दुकानों को शुक्रवार को नगर निगम ने सीज कर दिया। नगर निगम द्वारा गुरुवार देर शाम तुलसी निकेतन के दुकानदारों को दुकान खाली करने का नोटिस जारी किया गया था। जिसके बाद शुक्रवार सुबह निगम की टीम ने सीज कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। इस दौरान दुकानदारों का विरोध इतना बढ़ गया कि निगम अधिकारियों और दुकानदारों के बीच हाथापाई की स्थिति बन गई। जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मामला शांत करवाया।

नगर निगम ने 13 दुकानों को किया सीज।
नगर निगम ने 13 दुकानों को किया सीज।

बता दें कि तुलसी निकेतन ट्रस्ट को रियायती दर पर जमीन शैक्षणिक और सामाजिक गतिविधियों के लिए दी गई थी। लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से तुलसी निकेतन ट्रस्ट की जमीन पर व्यवसाई कांप्लेक्स का निर्माण कर वहां व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां हो रही थी। जिसको लेकर ट्रस्ट का एक गुट पिछले लंबे समय से विरोध कर रहा था। उसी विरोध के बाद नगर निगम ने शुक्रवार को कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया।

वही तुलसी निकेतन कांप्लेक्स में नगर निगम की इस कार्रवाई को लेकर दुकानदारों में भारी आक्रोश है। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि ट्रस्ट की लड़ाई का खामियाजा उन्हें उठाना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में अब उन पर रोजी-रोटी का संकट खड़ा हो गया है। इस दौरान कुछ दुकानदारों ने नगर निगम प्रशासन के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप भी लगाए।

तुलसी निकेतन कंपलेक्स खाली करवाती निगम की टीम।
तुलसी निकेतन कंपलेक्स खाली करवाती निगम की टीम।
