पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • The Dead Body Was Found While Digging For The Road, The Body Of A 45 year old Man Was Found While Digging For The Road Construction

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:सड़क के लिए खुदाई की तो निकली लाश, सड़क निर्माण के लिए खुदाई के दौरान 45 साल के व्यक्ति की लाश मिली

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सड़क खुदाई में शव।

प्रतापनगर थाना क्षेत्र में न जाने क्या हो रहा है। शनिवार को यहां एक साथ दो शव मिले। सुबह देबारी टी पॉइंट पर सड़क निर्माण के लिए खुदाई के दौरान 45 साल के व्यक्ति की लाश मिली। मजदूर डर गए। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लिया, लेकिन पहचान नहीं करा पाई।

यह जांच चल ही रही थी कि मादड़ी ओवर ब्रिज के रेलवे ट्रैक पर 25 साल के युवक का शव मिला। शरीर ट्रेन से कटा हुआ था। दाेनों ही मामलों में देर रात तक यह खुलासा नहीं हो पाया कि ये हत्या थीं या कोई हादसा।

इस थाना क्षेत्र में गत 16 नंवबर काे उदयसागर किनारे लगभग 50 साल के व्यक्ति का शव कट्‌टे में बंधा मिला था। उसकी भी पहचान नहीं हाे पाई है। डीएसपी राजीव जाेशी का कहना है कि तीनाें शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हाे पाई है। उदयसागर किनारे मिले शव का पाेस्टमार्टम करवा दिया है। देबारी और रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिले शव के पाेस्टमार्टम होने के बाद ही स्थिति साफ हाेगी।

हत्या या हादसा, 2 आशंकाएं

पहली- सड़क खुदाई में मिले शव को लेकर आशंका है कि इस व्यक्ति ने शराब पी रखी थी और बेसुध होकर पड़ा था। इस बीच निर्माण सामग्री उस पर डाल दी गई। रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिले शव को लेकर आशंका है कि वह ट्रैक पार करते समय ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गया।

दूसरी- सड़क खुदाई में मिले व्यक्ति की कहीं गला घोंटकर हत्या की गई। फिर शव निर्माणाधीन सड़क के मलबे में फेंक दिया। बाद में डंपर मलबे पर मलबा डालते गए। रेलवे ट्रैक वाले व्यक्ति की भी हत्या कर ट्रैक पर फेंके जाने की आशंका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें