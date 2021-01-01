पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पशु से इंसान में बीमारी का खतरा:कुत्ते ने गाय को काटा, दूध पीने पर परिवार के 13 लोगों को रैबीज का इंजेक्शन लगवाना पड़ा

उदयपुर8 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर के कुशालनगर, तीतरड़ी में एक गाय का दूध पीने की वजह से एक ही परिवार के 13 सदस्यों पर रैबीज की बीमारी होने का खतरा पैदा हो गया। क्योंकि गाय, कुत्ते के काटने की वजह से रेबीज की बीमारी से ग्रसित है। इसका दूध पीने से एक ही परिवार के 5 बच्चों सहित 13 लोगों को रैबीज की बीमारी होने का खतरा पैदा हो गया है।

इस परिवार के 13 में से 9 लोगों को हिरणमगरी सैटेलाइट हॉस्पिटल में एंटी रैबीज वैक्सीन (एआरवी) और टिटेनस वैक्सीन (टीटी) के इंजेक्शन लगा दिए हैं। शेष 4 को शनिवार को इंजेक्शन लगाए जाएंगे। सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि फिलहाल इस परिवार के सभी 17 सदस्य रैबीज के खतरे से बाहर हैं। क्योंकि किसी में भी रैबीज के लक्षण नहीं पाए गए। वहीं पशु पालन विभाग के अतिरिक्त निदेशक डॉ. भूपेन्द्र भारद्वाज का कहना है कि गाय का दूध सुरक्षित है। दूध को उबालकर पीने से रैबीज की बीमारी होने की नगण्य संभावना भी खत्म हो जाती है। हालांकि चिकित्सक शत प्रतिशत यह दावा नहीं कर पा रहे हैं कि रैबीज ग्रसित गाय के दूध से लोगों को रैबीज की बीमारी नहीं हो सकती। फिलहाल परिवार के सभी 13 सदस्य चिकित्सा विभाग की निगरानी में हैं।

गौ पालक की पीड़ा : पता लगते ही आनन-फानन में अस्पताल पहुंचे
गौ पालक देवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि गाय की लगातार लार टपकती जा रही है और वह पागल हो गई है। जब पशुपालन विभाग के डॉक्टराें को दिखाया तो पता लगा कि गाय को कुत्ते के काटने की वजह से रैबीज की बीमारी हो गई है। इसके बाद इस गाय का दूध पीने की वजह से परिवार के 13 सदस्य सकते में आ गए। आनन-फानन में हिरणमगरी सैटेलाइट हॉस्पिटल पहुंचे, जहां डॉक्टर्स को दिखाया। जहां परिवार के 9 सदस्यों को एंटी रैबीज वैक्सीन (एआरवी) और टिटेनस वैक्सीन (टीटी) के इंजेक्शन लगा दिए हैं। शेष 4 को शनिवार को इंजेक्शन लगाए जाएंगे।

रैबीज बीमारी होने पर इंसानों में उभरते हैं ये मुख्य लक्षण

दर्द होना, थकावट महसूस करना, सिरदर्द होना, बुखार आना, मांसपेशियों में जकड़न, घूमना-फिरना ज्यादा हो जाता है, चिड़चिड़ा होना, व्याकुल होना।

