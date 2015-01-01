पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूआईटी से आईं 3 अच्छी खबरें:आमजन के घर का सपना पूरा होगा 677 प्लॉटों की तीन योजना, पर्यटकों के आकर्षण का नया केंद्र तितलियों का पार्क बनेगा

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • यातायात: नियमों की सीख देंगे चित्रकूट में ट्रैफिक पार्क

यूआईटी की बुधवार को हुई बैठक में तीन बड़ी खबरें सामने आईं। सबसे बड़ा निर्णय आमजन के लिए अंबेरी, धोल की पाटी और गुखर मगरी (तीतरड़ी) में 3 आवासीय योजनाओं की लॉन्चिंग का रहा।

इनमें 677 आवासीय और 113 व्यावसायिक प्लॉट होंगे। इनके लिए आवेदन सहित विस्तृत कार्ययोजना जल्दी ही तय होगी। दूसरा फैसला पर्यटकों के लिए जैव विविधता पार्क (अंबेरी) में बटरफ्लाई पार्क और तीसरा लोगों को यातायात नियमों के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए चित्रकूट नगर, भुवाणा में ट्रैफिक पार्क बनाने का है। बैठक की अध्यक्षता यूआईटी चेयरमैन (कलेक्टर) चेतन देवड़ा ने की। सचिव अरुण हसीजा, भूमि अवाप्ति अधिकारी वारसिंह, कार्यवाहक सीनियर टाउन प्लानर अरविंद कानावत, एसई संजीव शर्मा, डीटीपी ऋतु शर्मा, एक्सईएन अनित माथुर, नीरज माथुर आदि माैजूद थे।

113 व्यावसायिक प्लॉट भी होंगे, कुल 790 प्लॉटों में से 200 नीलामी, 590 लाॅटरी से मिलेंगे

अंबेरी में 3 हैक्टेयर में उड़ेंगी तितलियां
जैव विविधता पार्क मेें वन विभाग की 3 हैक्टेयर जमीन पर बटरफ्लाई पार्क बनाने पर 50 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे। यह पार्क पर्यटकों के लिए नया आकर्षण होगा, जहां वे रंग-बिरंगी तितलियां देखने के साथ उनके बारे में जानकारियां भी हासिल कर सकेंगे।

50 लाख में बनेगा ट्रैफिक पार्क
चित्रकूट नगर में यूआईटी के सामुदायिक भवन के पास दो एकड़ पर ट्रैफिक सिग्नल, सड़क संकेतक, छोटे-छोटे रोड, क्राॅसिंग आदि बनाएंगे। जाएंगे। इससे आमजन में ट्रैफिक रूल्स के प्रति जागरूक होंगे। इस पर 50 लाख खर्च होंगे।

ये फैसले भी : रामगिरि पहाड़ी विकसित होगी

  • बड़गांव स्थित रामगिरि पहाड़ी नगर वन याेजना के तहत 2.84 करोड़ खर्च कर विकसित करेंगे। वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्रालय से मंजूरी मिलते काम शुरू होगा।
  • शिल्पग्राम के पास हवाला गांव काे जाेड़ने वाली सड़क पर बन रहे बॉटल नेक काे हटाएंगे।
  • रेबारियों का गुड़ा और धोल की पाटी पंचायत को पंचायत भवन के लिए 1000-1000 वर्गमीटर जमीन देने का प्रस्ताव लिया गया।
  • जनजाति क्षेत्र विकास विभाग काे एकलव्य मॉडल आवासीय विद्यालय के लिए नोहरा गांव में 15 एकड़ और भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (स्पेशल यूनिट) को सवीना खेड़ा में 500 वर्गमीटर भूमि निशुल्क देंगे।
  • मॉडल राजस्थान नगरीय क्षेत्र उदयपुर भवन विनियम, 2020 को लागू करेंगे​​​​​​​
