सूने मकान निशाने पर:शादी में गया था परिवार, मकान के ताले ताेड़ 10 ताेला साेना, 90 हजार रुपए ले भागे चोर

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • अब शाेभागपुरा के रघु विहार में वारदात

सुखेर थाने के शाेभागपुरा सर्किल के पास रघु विहार स्थित दाे मंजिला मकान काे ताला लगाकर परिवार के सदस्य शादी में गए पीछे से बदमाशाें ने ताले ताेड़कर 10 ताेला साेने के जेवर और 90 हजार रुपए नकदी चुरा ली। परिवादी चेतन कुमार पुत्र राेशन लाल काेठारी ने बताया कि वाे परिवार सहित बुधवार काे जाेधपुर शादी समाराेह में गए थे और शुक्रवार रात 2 बजे लाैटे ताे वारदात का पता चला। सूचना पर देर रात पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची और जांच की।

परिवादी ने रिपाेर्ट में बताया कि परिवार के सदस्य शुक्रवार काे जाेधपुर से वापस घर लाैटे। मुख्य द्वार का ताला टूटा मिला ताे पुलिस काे सूचना दी। माैके पर सुखेर थाने से पुलिस और पार्षद राकेश पाेरवाल पहुंचे इसके बाद घर के अंदर गए। ग्राउंड फ्लाेर पर कमराें के दरवाजे टूटे हुए थे और सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। प्रथम तल पर भी सभी 8 कमराें के ताले टूटे हुए थे। द्वितीय तल पर सब कुछ व्यवस्थित मिला। सामान देखा ताे 10 ताेला साेने के जेवर और 90 हजार रुपए नकदी गायब मिली।

लाेगाें का कहना है कि शहर में इन दिनाें लगभग राेजाना अलग-अलग क्षेत्राें में चाेरी की वारदातें हाे रही है। पुलिस काे अपनी गश्त मजबूत करने की जरूरत है। क्याेंकि इस समय सावे हाेने की वजह से अलग-अलग चाेर गिराेह शहर में एक्टिव हाे गए हैं। सर्दी का समय होने से भी चोरों के गिरोह सक्रिय हैं।

जाेगी तालाब स्कूल के भी ताले तोड़े, पाेषाहार के बर्तन चुराए
गाेवर्धनविलास थाना क्षेत्र के राजकीय माध्यमिक विद्यालय जाेगीतालाब की रसाेई से पाेषाहार के बर्तन चाेरी हाे गए। प्रधानाचार्य सेक्टर-14 आरएचबी काॅलाेनी निवासी हरीश चंद्र ने रिपाेर्ट दी कि 11 दिसंबर की सुबह स्कूल गया ताे रसाेई घर का ताला टूटा हुआ था। इसमें पड़े पाेषाहार के बर्तन चाेरी हाे गए। पुलिस ने रिपाेर्ट दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की।

घर से बाहर जाएं ताे थाने या बीट कांस्टेबल काे सूचित करें : एएसपी

काेई भी परिवार सहित शादियाें में या अन्य कारण से बाहर जा रहे हैं ताे एक बार थाने या बीट कांस्टेबल काे सूचित करें। सूचना देने पर पुलिस की निगरानी में रहेगा कि क्षेत्र में यह मकान सूूना है, जहां पुलिस की गश्त बेहतर हाे सके। साथ ही पड़ाेसी भी अपने क्षेत्र में किसी प्रकार की संदिग्ध गतिविधि दिखे ताे थाने में बताएं।
गाेपाल स्वरुप मेवाड़ा, एएसपी-सिटी

