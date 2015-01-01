पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Udaipur
  The First Phase Of Waiting Today, Voting Will Be Held For 111 ZIP And 93 Panchayat Samiti Members On 681 Parts Of The District.

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:पहले चरण की वाेटिंग आज, जिले के 681 बूथाें पर 11 जिप और 93 पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए हाेगा मतदान

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
पंचायत समिति
  • झाड़ाेल, फलासिया, काेटड़ा, सायरा और गाेगुंदा क्षेत्र के लिए दल रवाना

पहले चरण में पांच पंचायत समिति क्षेत्राें में 11 जिला परिषद और 93 पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनने के लिए साेमवार सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5 तक मतदान हाेगा। रविवार काे जिला मुख्यालय से मतदान दल रवाना हुए। सोमवार को झाड़ाेल, फलासिया, काेटड़ा, सायरा और गाेगुंदा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्राेें के 681 बूथाेें पर मतदान हाेगा। जिला निर्वाचन अनुभाग के प्रभारी माेहन साेनी ने बताया कि पहले चरण में जिला परिषद सदस्य पर 27 प्रत्याशी और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 258 प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। मतगणना 8 दिसंबर काे हाेगी।

प्रशिक्षण में अनुपस्थित 41 कार्मिकों को नोटिस दिए
उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ओपी बुनकर ने बताया कि चुनाव प्रशिक्षण के दौरान 41 कर्मचारी अनुपस्थित रहे। सभी कार्मिकाें काे कारण बताओ नाेटिस जारी किए हैं।

शॉर्टकट नहीं ले सकेंगे मतदान दल, चैक पाेस्ट से ही आना हाेगा
मतदान समाप्ति के बाद काेई भी दल शाॅर्ट कट रास्ता नहीं अपना सकेगा। सभी काे अपने वाहन चैक पाेस्ट से हाेते ही जिला मुख्यालय लाने होंगे। इससे मतदान केंद्र से लेकर मुख्यालय तक उनकी मॉनिटरिंग की जा सकेगी।

जिला परिषद सदस्य बनने 10 अविवाहित, 31 बेराेजगार, 8 पेंशनर और एक कांट्रैक्टर भी सर्दी में बहा रहे पसीना

जिला प्रमुख का पद सामान्य महिला के लिए आरक्षित है अाैर जिला परिषद सदस्य की 43 सीटाें पर 125 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। चार चरणाें में हाे रहे चुनाव में साेमवार काे जिला परिषद के साथ ही पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए भी पहले चरण का मतदान हाेगा। जिला परिषद सदस्य बनने के लिए 10 अविवाहित, 31 बेराेजगार, 8 पेंशनर और एक कांट्रैक्टर ने भी ताल ठोंकी है। 22 से 77 वर्ष के प्रत्याशी भी प्रचार पर पसीना बहा रहे हैं। चुनाव में सबसे खास बात यह है कि इसमें सात प्रत्याशी 70 से 77 वर्ष के बीच के हंै। इनमें 70 वर्षीय कमलेश देवी भी हैं, जाे अतिरिक्त निदेशक, माध्यमिक शिक्षा विभाग से रिटायर्ड हैं।

17 साक्षर ताे 15 पाेस्ट ग्रेजुएट भी दाैड़ में : जिला परिषद सदस्य के 125 प्रत्याशियों में से 17 साक्षर हैं, जबकि 7 पांचवीं पास, 12 आठवीं पास, 23 दसवीं, 22 बारहवीं तक पढ़े-लिखे हैं। यही नहीं, 29 ग्रेजुएट अाैर 15 पाेस्ट ग्रेजुएट प्रत्याशी भी सियासी किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं।

