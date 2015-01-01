पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • The Former Sarpanch Injured In The Attack Succumbed, The Wife Caught The Head Constable's Arrest, Said 5 Thousand Rupees. Taken, Accused Still Absconding

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लखावली का मामला:हमले में घायल पूर्व सरपंच ने दम तोड़ा, पत्नी ने हेड कांस्टेबल का गिरेबान पकड़ा, बोली- 5 हजार रु. ले चुका, आरोपी अब तक फरार

उदयपुर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोर्चरी में एक घंटे हंगामा, अफसरों के समझाने पर हुआ पोस्टमार्टम

|एक महीने पहले हमले में घायल लखावली के पूर्व सरपंच सियालपुरा निवासी देवीलाल गमेती ने मंगलवार दोपहर दम तोड़ दिया। शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए एमबी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया, लेकिन परिजनों ने हंगामा कर दिया। सूचना पर पहुंचे सुखेर थाने के हेड कांस्टेबल गणपत का देवीलाल की पत्नी शांताबाई ने गिरेबान पकड़ लिया। बोली- हेड कांस्टेबल ने जल्द कार्रवाई के लिए दो बार में पांच हजार रिश्वत ली, लेकिन आरोपियों को नहीं पकड़ा। इस बीच आईपीएस प्रशिक्षु रंजीता शर्मा, डीएसपी कुशाल चाैरड़िया जाब्ते के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। समझाइश के बाद पोस्टमार्टम हुआ। शांताबाई ने बताया कि देवीलाल 15 नवंबर को कन्हैयालाल उर्फ पिंटू की दुकान पर बीड़ी लेने गए थे। वहां माचिस मांगने पर विवाद हाे गया। कन्हैयालाल ने सरिये से वार कर दिया। बेटे मोहन को भी मारा। देवीलाल काे हॉस्पिटल ले गए और सुखेर थाने में रिपोर्ट दी। गणपत ने थाने बुलाकर दो बार में पांच हजार रुपए लिए, लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं की। बाद में फाइल एसटी-एससी सेल में ट्रांसफर हाे गई। एक माह बाद भी आरोपी काे गिरफ्तार नहीं किया।

महिला आईपीएस ने गले लगा दी सांत्वना
महिला आईपीएस प्रशिक्षु के सामने शांताबाई गिड़गिड़ाते राेते हुए बाेली- एक मईनाे वेई ग्यो, अबार तलक पिंट्या ने गिरफ्तार नी किदाे। आज आदमी मर ग्याे, अबे कई सांत्वना दाेगा। इस पर आईपीएस प्रशिक्षु ने गले लगा सांत्वना दी।

रुपए लेने के आरोप गलत : हेड कांस्टेबल
हेड कांस्टेबल गणपति सिंह का कहना है कि आईपीसी धारा-323, 341 में मारपीट का केस दर्ज हुआ था। मैं अनुसंधान अधिकारी था। बाद में फाइल एससी-एसटी सेल को ट्रांसफर हाे गई। रुपए लेने के आरोप गलत हैं। एससी-एसटी सेल के डीएसपी कुशालराम चाैरड़िया का कहना है कि 18 काे फाइल मेरे पास आई। जाब्ता चुनाव ड्यूटी में था। जल्द गिरफ्तारी करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें