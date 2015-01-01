पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:अपहरण के आरोपी की पुलिस कस्टडी में हुई मौत, परिजनों ने लगाया पुलिस पर मारपीट का आरोप

उदयपुर9 मिनट पहले
सायरा थाना, उदयपुर

उदयपुर जिले के सायरा थाना इलाके में नाबालिक अपहरण मामले के आरोपी की संदिग्ध मौत के मामले में आज जमकर हंगामा हुआ। 1 वर्ष पुराने मामले में पूछताछ के लिए बुलाए गए 45 वर्षीय लालाराम गरासिया कि बुधवार को तबीयत बिगड़ गई। जिसके बाद उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। वहीं लालाराम की मौत के बाद परिजनों ने पुलिस कस्टडी में हुई मौत को संदेहास्पद बताया और पुलिस पर लालाराम से मारपीट के आरोप लगाया। जिसके बाद पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और लालाराम के परिजनों से समझाइश कर जेल में बंद अन्य कैदियों द्वारा बातचीत कर मामला शांत करवाया।

संदेहास्पद मौत की जांच करेंगे एसडीएम

लालाराम गरासिया की मौत पुलिस कस्टडी में हुई थी। ऐसे में अप्राकृतिक मृत्यु होने पर सीआरपीसी की धारा 176 में मामला दर्ज कर मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया है। वहीं मौत कस्टडी में हुई है। ऐसे में इस पूरे मामले की जांच एसडीएम को सौंपी गई है। लालाराम के परिजन नाथूराम ने इस पूरे मामले को संदेहास्पद बताते हुए लालाराम की मौत के लिए पुलिस को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। नाथूराम ने कहा है कि पुलिस द्वारा लालाराम से मारपीट की गई। जिसके चलते उसकी मौत हुई है। इधर पुलिस ने नाथूराम के आरोपों को सिरे से खारिज किया है।

1 साल पुराना है नाबालिक से अपहरण का मामला

लालाराम गरासिया को उदयपुर की सायरा थाना पुलिस ने 1 साल पुराने नाबालिक अपहरण के मामले में पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया था। इस दौरान उसकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई और उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मामले की पूछताछ के लिए लालाराम के साथ उसके परिजन कालूराम को भी हिरासत में लिया था।

