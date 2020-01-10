पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदयपुर13 घंटे पहले
लाेकसभा के मानसून सत्र में साेमवार काे उदयपुर सांसद अर्जुन मीणा ने महाराणा प्रताप की निर्वाण स्थली चावंडऔर उदयपुर के अन्य स्थलों को प्रसाद और दर्शन योजना से जोड़कर विकास करने की मांग की। सांसद मीणा ने कहा कि महाराणा प्रताप का देश-दुनिया मेें नाम हैं, उनकी निर्वाण स्थली चावंड के साथ ही जन्म स्थली कुंभलगढ़, राजतिलक स्थल गाेगुंदा काे केंद्र सरकार की प्रसाद और दर्शन योजना से जोड़कर इनका विकास करें। सांसद मीणा ने केसरियाजी मंदिर, सलूंबर स्थित हाड़ारानी महल का भी याेजना मेें विकास करवाने की मांग की।

