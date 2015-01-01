पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाथद्वारा में गोपाष्टमी:इत्र से महके, रंगों से संवरे बिजारे-पाडे, मुकाबले देख रोमांचित हुए वैष्णव-श्रद्धालु, खूब रिझाया ग्वालों ने

नाथद्वारा. गाेपाष्टमी पर नाथूवास स्थित श्रीजी प्रभु की गाेशाला में पाड़े-बिजाराें काे गाेशाला में भ्रमण कराकर रिझाया।
  • पुष्टिमत की तीनों पीठ के मंदिरों की गोशालाओं में हुए आयोजन

गोपाष्टमी पर रविवार को पुष्टिमत की तीनों पीठ के मंदिरों में भव्य आयोजन हुए। श्रीजी की नाथूवास गोशाला में शाम गाे क्रीड़ा ने दर्शकों को रोमांचित कर दिया। गोशाला के ग्वाल-बालों ने इत्र से बिजारों को सुगंधित कर रंगरोगन कर सजाया। इस पर्व को लेकर श्रीनाथजी प्रभु की गोशाला को सजाया गया। शाम को ग्वाल बालों ने सज धजकर गायाें काे रिझाया। गाे क्रीड़ा को देखने दर्शनार्थी गोशाला की दीवारों पर चढ़ कर आनंद ले रहे थे। वहीं ग्वाल-बालों ने इस दौरान गायों को खेलाया और दर्शनार्थियों ने श्रद्धा के अनुसार भेंट सामग्री चढ़ाई। मुखिया के नेतृत्व में ग्वाल बालों ने गायों को घुंघरू बजाकर रिझाया।विट्ठलनाथजी में गायों का शृंगार कर कूंपी-रस्सी से रिझाया

द्वितीय पीठ के विट्ठलनाथजी मंदिर में चाैपेता बाग स्थित विट्ठलेश गोशाला से गायों को शृंगारित कर लाया गया। गोस्वामी कल्याणराय ने गोपूजन के बाद गायों को थूली, दलिया और गुड़ खिलाकर गौ क्रीड़ा शुरू करवाई। ग्वालबालों ने कुंपी, रस्सी, बछड़े को आगे कर गायों को रिझाकर खिलाया।

तृतीय पीठ की द्वारकेश गोशाला भी दिलचस्प रही गोक्रीड़ा

राजसमंद | तृतीय पीठ प्रन्यास के द्वारकाधीश मंदिर में शाम को आरती के दर्शन बाद श्री द्वारकेश गोशाला आसोटिया में ग्वाल बालों ने गो क्रीड़ा की। शयन के दर्शन में प्रभु श्री द्वारकाधीश को अष्ट पहलू में विराजित किया। इन दर्शनों को करने के लिए सैकड़ों की संख्या में श्रद्धालु पहुंचे।

