बंदर का आतंक:लाल मुंह के बंदर से एक माह से दहशत में थे इसवालवासी,

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • शब्बीर ने किया रेस्क्यू, विभाग की टीम भी नहीं पकड़ पाई थी

इसवाल में एक महीने से वहां के निवासी लाल मुंह के बंदर (रिहसस मकैक) से दहशत में थे। जिसकाे वन विभाग की प्रशिक्षित टीम भी नहीं पकड़ पाई थी। यह काम एक व्यक्ति ने 6 घंटे में कर दिया।

सवीना निवासी शब्बीर हुसैन ने बंदर काे सिर्फ केले से रिझाकर लकड़ी के पिंजरे में कैद कर दिया। वन विभाग ने अपना रेस्क्यू वाहन इसवाल भेजा अाैर बंदर काे लेकर बायाेलाॅजिकल पार्क में छाेड़ा।

यह बंदर अब तक छह बच्चाें और महिलाओ काे घायल कर चुका हैं। शब्बीर हुसैन ने बताया कि बंदर काे पकड़ने के लिए माैका देखा और पता लगाया कि वह काैनसी जगह पर ज्यादा आता है। इसके बाद गुरुवार सुबह करीब 10.30 बजे एक पिंजरा बस स्टैंड और दूसरा पंचायत भवन के पास जंगल की तरफ लगाया और उसमें केले सहित फल रखे।

उसका इंतजार किया ताे पंचायत भवन के पास आने की सूचना मिली। वहां केला दिखाकर रिझाया। उसके पास ने पर पिंजरे की तरफ ले गए। दाेपहर करीब 3.30 बजे केले और फल देख पिंजरे के अंदर आ गया।

पिंजरे में आते ही दरवाजा बंद कर दिया। बाल सुरक्षा नेटवर्क के संयाेजक बीके गुप्ता के अनुसार ग्रामीणाें ने बताया कि बंदर के अटैक के बाद ही वन विभाग और एसडीएम कार्यालय में सूचना दे दी थी। वन विभाग की टीम आई, लेकिन पकड़ नहीं पाई। दाे बार ट्रंकुलाइज टीम काे भी भेजा लेकिन बंदर काे ट्रंकुलाइज नहीं कर पाए।

फिर शब्बीर हुसैन के बारे में पता चला। ग्रामीण और बाल सुरक्षा नेटवर्क ने शब्बीर से बात की लेकिन बात नहीं बन पाई। इसके बाद बुधवार काे बाल आयाेग के सामने शिकायत की ताे आयाेग ने संज्ञान लेते हुए एडीएम से बात की। एडीएम ने डीएफओ काे निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद डीएफओ बालाजी करी ने शब्बीर से बात की ओर बंदर काे रेस्क्यू कराया।

बंदर की दहशत ईसवाल में पिछले एक माह से बनी हुई थी,

क्याेंकि 6 बच्चाें और महिलाओं काे घायल कर चुका था। ग्रामीणाें का बंदर के डर से घर से बाहर निकलना मुश्किल हाे गया था।

बंदर ने 4 साल के महेश पुत्र दयाशंकर, 4 साल के राेहित पुत्र जमनाशंकर, 5 साल के लाेकेश पुत्र माेहन गमेती, 5 साल की डिंपल, 35 साल की महिला छगनी और 60 साल की वृद्धा शांता काे घायल किया था।

बंदर काे रेस्क्यू करने के लिए ट्रंकुलाइज टीम भेजी थी। ट्रंकुलाइज इसलिए नहीं हाे पाया क्याेंकि टीम के पीछे ग्रामीण भी पहुंच गए। इससे बंदर भाग गया। फिर निजी व्यक्ति की मदद से काे रेस्क्यू किया। बंदर काे अभी बायाेलाॅजिकल पार्क रखा जाएगा, क्याेंकि जंगल में छाेड़ने से अन्य गांव में हरकतें कर सकता है।
बालाजी करी, डीएफओ, वन विभाग

