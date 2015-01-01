पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल में सांसों से खतरा:इस साल अप्रैल से सितंबर तक ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव में एक भी चालान नहीं, क्योंकि नहीं करनी है ब्रीथ एनालाइजर से जांच

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • यातायात पुलिस ने कोरोना काल में रेडलाइट जंप, रोंग साइड व

केंद्र-राज्य सरकार के आदेश पर परिवहन विभाग और यातायात पुलिस पहली बार कोरोना संक्रमण के डर के चलते शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने वालों की सांसें ब्रीथ एनालाइजर से नहीं जांच रहे हैं। ऐसे में शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने का ग्राफ शिखर से शून्य पर आ टिका है। ब्रीथ एनालाइजर टेस्ट नहीं होने से उदयपुर में पहली बार इस साल अप्रैल से सितंबर तक किसी भी वाहन चालक का शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने का चालान नहीं कटा है। इससे पहले 2019 में अप्रैल से सितंबर तक 236 चालकों के ऐसे चालान काटे गए थे।

यातायात पुलिस ने कोरोना काल में गत 22 मार्च से मई तक लॉकडाउन होने के बाद भी अप्रैल से सितंबर तक रेड लाइट जंप करने वाले 9419, गलत दिशा चलने वाले 900 और मोबाइल पर बात करते हुए वाहन चलाने वाले 44 सहित 10363 चालान काटे हैं। यह पिछले साल के 2717 चालान के मुकाबले 7616 ज्यादा है।

यातायात पुलिस ने रेडलाइट जंप और रोंग साइड और मोबाइल पर बात करते हुए वाहन चलाने वाले 10363 चालाकों के लाइसेंस निलंबित कराने के लिए जानकारी प्रादेशिक परिवहन कार्यालय में भेज दी है। अब आरटीओ कार्यालय में लाइसेंस निलंबित करने की कार्रवाई शुरू हो गई है। बिना हेलमेट, दुपहिया पर तीन सवारी, बिना नंबर के वाहन, बिना लाइसेंस वाहन चलाने वालों के भी कोरोना काल में पिछले साल से ज्यादा चालान काटे हैं।

गत वर्ष अप्रैल से सितंबर 2019 तक ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव, ओवर स्पीड, रोंग साइड, रेड लाइट जंप और मोबाइल पर बात करते हुए वाहन चलाने के अलावा बिना हेलमेट, दुपहिया पर तीन सवारी, बिना नंबर के वाहन, बिना लाइसेंस, खतरनाक तरीके से वाहन चलाने सहित अन्य यातायात नियमों को तोड़ने वाले 13383 चालकों के चालान काटे गए थे। जबकि इस साल सिर्फ पांच महीनों में ही 22819 चालकों के चालान काट दिए गए हैं। यह कार्रवाई लगातार चल रही है।

10 हजार चालकों के मामले आए हैं, सभी के लाइसेंस निलंबित करेंगे : आरटीओ ^ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव, ओवर स्पीड, रोंग साइड, रेड लाइट जंप और मोबाइल पर बात करते हुए वाहन चलाने वाले चालकों के ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस 6 माह तक निलंबित करते आ रहे हैं। कोरोना काल में ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव का कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया है। रोंग साइड, रेड लाइट जंप और मोबाइल पर बात करते हुए वाहन चलाने वाले 10 हजार से ज्यादा चालकों के मामले आए हैं। सभी चालकों की सुनवाई के बाद उनके डीएल 6 माह तक के निलंबित करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रकाश सिंह राठौड़, आरटीओ, उदयपुर

नियम तोड़ने वालों पर जारी रहेगी सख्ती : यातायात डीएसपी

^कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण ब्रीथ एनालाइजर से जांच नहीं करने के आदेश हैं। रेड लाइट जंप करने और गलत दिशा में वाहन चलाने वालों के ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस निलंबित कराने के लिए आरटीओ कार्यालय को जानकारी भेज दी है। यातायात नियमन तोड़ने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी।
सुधा पालावत, डीएसपी, यातायात पुलिस

