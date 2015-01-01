पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Udaipur
  • Thief Entered Into Two Marriages, Beaten From The First And Drove Away, Took Half A Million Jewels From Second Place After Half An Hour

आयड़ में 300 मीटर फासले पर दो घटनाएं:दो शादियों में घुसा चोर, पहली से पीटकर भगाया, आधे घंटे बाद ही दूसरी जगह से ले उड़ा एक लाख के जेवर

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल कर की पहचान, अब सरगर्मी से तलाश

आयड़ क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को महज 300 मीटर की दूरी पर दो शादियों में अनचाहे मेहमान की शक्ल में चोर आ घुसा। वह बेकनी पुलिया के पास घरवालों को बारात निकासी की तैयारियों में देख जेवर की थैली लेकर भागते पकड़ा गया। बारात रवानगी का मुहूर्त टलने की आशंका में लाेगाें ने धुनाई के बाद उसे छाेड़ दिया। यहां से निकला बदमाश 300 मीटर दूर गंगुकुंड के पास दूसरी शादी में जा धमका। घराती और मेहमान फोटो खिंचवाते रह गए और बदमाश करीब एक लाख रुपए के जेवर ले भागा। पुलिस ने फुटेज खंगाले। घटना स्थलों के फाेटाे देखे तो सामने आया कि दोनों जगह एक ही बदमाश था, जो अपने किसी साथी के साथ बाइक पर आया था। एसआई भैरूसिंह ने बताया कि बदमाश की तलाश कर रहे हैं।

गंगुकुड : फोटो सेशन में व्यस्त थे घराती-मेहमान, स्टेज के पास से थैली गायब

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियाें ने बताया कि बेकनी पुलिया पर एक परिवार में दोपहर दो बजे के आसपास वर निकासी की तैयारी थी। सभी घर वाले और मेहमान व्यस्त थे। सामने ही साेडा शॉप चलाने वाले युवक ने अजनबी युवक काे इस घर में घुसते देखा। उसकी हरकतें संदिग्ध देख नजर गड़ाए रखी। बदमाश कुछ ही देर में घर से थैली लिए आते दिखा। सोडा शॉप संचालक की सूचना पाते ही घरवालों ने थैली छीनकर युवक को धुन दिया। उसका माेबाइल छीनकर नंबर लिख लिए। बारात रवानगी का मुहूर्त टलता देख लाेगाें ने पुलिस को बताए बिना बदमाश काे छाेड़ दिया। इसके करीब आधे घंटे बाद गंगुकुंड क्षेत्र में रहने वाले प्रेमशंकर सुथार के शादी समारोह से एक लाख रुपए के जेवर चोरी होने की सूचना मिली। घरवाले और मेहमान फोटो सेशन में व्यस्त थे कि स्टेज के पास से जेवरात की थैली गायब हाे गई। बेकनी वाले घर से पुलिस तुरंत गंगुकुंड क्षेत्र पहुंची और पिछली घटना का जिक्र किया। इसमें सामने आए अभियुक्त की फाेटाे बताई तो शर्मा परिवार के लोगों ने उसे पहचान लिया। बेकनी वाली घटना को लेकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं है।

जरूरी है सावधानी : पुलिस को बताते तो टल सकती थी दूसरे घर में चोरी

आधे घंटे में एक जगह सेंध और दूसरी जगह चोरी बाकी शहरवासियों के लिए भी बड़ा सबक है। सबक यह कि जहां कहीं संदिग्ध या कुछ भी अप्रिय घटना लगे, समय रहते पुलिस को इत्तला दें। बेकनी पुलिया वाले घर में लोगों ने बदमाश को पकड़ लिया, लेकिन मारपीट कर छोड़ दिया। हालांकि इतनी सजगता रखी कि उसके फोन नंबर रख लिए। देर-सबेर बदमाश के पकड़े जाने की उम्मीद है, लेकिन पुलिस को समय रहते उसके बारे में नहीं बताने का नतीजा हुआ कि बदमाश कुछ ही दूर दूसरी जगह चोरी कर भाग निकला। शहर में अभी सावों का सीजन है। ऐसे में सुरक्षा के लिए सावधानी बरना जरूरी है।

