कार्रवाई:पीआईएमएस के चेयरमैन अग्रवाल काे 50 लाख रुपए के लिए धमकाने पर पूर्व ड्राइवर, ट्रैवल्स संचालक सहित तीन गिरफ्तार

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
50 लाख रुपए के लिए धमकाने के आरोपी पुलिस गिरफ्त में।
  • पुलिस को अब कोटा में रहने वाले चौथे साथी की तलाश

पेसिफिक इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज, उमरड़ा के चेयरमैन आशीष अग्रवाल काे हत्या की धमकी देकर 50 लाख रुपए मांगने पर हिरण मगरी पुलिस ने अग्रवाल के पूर्व ड्राइवर, ट्रैवल्स संचालक सहित तीन अभियुक्ताें काे गिरफ्तार किया है। इनका काेटा में रहने वाला साथी फरार है।

एसएसपी कैलाशचन्द्र बिश्नाेई ने बताया कि प्रतापनगर देबारी में रेटा फला निवासी प्रेम सिंह पुत्र सरदार सिंह देवड़ा, रामदेव ट्रैवल्स के मालिक श्रीराम काॅलाेनी, प्रतापनगर निवासी अभिषेक पुत्र मुकेश कुमार पालीवाल और ट्रैवल्स कर्मचारी नाकाेड़ा नगर, प्रतापनगर निवासी मुकेश कुमार पुत्र रमेश सालवी काे गिरफ्तार किया है। अभिषेक का परिचित काेटा निवासी रजत फरार है। अग्रवाल को धमकाकर 50 लाख रुपए मांगने की साजिश प्रेम सिंह ने रची थी, जिसमें उसके साथ सभी शामिल हुए।

मोबाइल चुराने पर 5 माह पहले नौकरी से निकाला गया था प्रेमसिंह, रंजिश और पैसों के लिए रची साजिश

जांच अधिकारी एएसआई हमेर सिंह के मुताबिक पूछताछ में अभियुक्त प्रेम सिंह ने बताया कि वह आशीष की कार चलाता था। पांच माह पहले उनके आफिस से बिना सिम कार्ड लगा माेबाइल चुराया था। शक हाेने पर आशीष ने काम से निकाल दिया। तभी से उन्हें सबक सिखाने और जल्द पैसे कमाने के लिए वह साजिश रचने लगा। नौकरी जाने पर उसने रामदेव ट्रैवल्स पर बस चलाना शुरू किया, जहां धर्मेंद्र से मुलाकात हुई। धर्मेंद्र काे अपना प्लान बताया। फिर अभिषेक भी जुड़ गया। उसने अपने दोस्त रजत काे काेटा से बुलाया और चाराें ने प्लान पर काम शुरू किया।

शहर से ही माेबाइल खरीदा, काेटा से लाए सिम कार्ड, पहले मैसेज किया, फिर लगाया फाेन
अभियुक्ताें ने सूरजपोल क्षेत्र से माेबाइल खरीदा, जिसमें कोटा से लाया सिम कार्ड लगाया। यह सिम रजत किसी और के नाम से लाया था। इसी नंबर से आशीष को पहले धमकी भरा मैसेज किया। उन्होंने 27 अक्टूबर काे हिरण मगरी थाने में इसका परिवाद दर्ज कराया। मैसेज का जवाब नहीं आने पर अभियुक्ताें ने फाेन कर धमकाया और 50 लाख रुपए मांगे। अग्रवाल ने इस पर भी रेस्पोंस नहीं दिया।

इस बीच परिवाद पर जांच कर रही पुलिस को पता चला कि प्रेम सिंह कुछ दिन पहले पेसिफिक डेंटल काॅलेज पहुंचा था। वहां उसने काॅलेज के कर्मचारी धर्मेन्द्र काे कहा कि अग्रवाल पैसे नहीं दे रहा है। उसे बाेलना पैसे दे वरना जान से मार दिया जाएगा। धर्मेंद्र ने यह बात अग्रवाल काे बताई ताे पुलिस ने प्रेम सिंह और उसके साथियों को दबाेचा।

