पुलिस कार्रवाई:सटोरी व तीन युवतियां गिरफ्तार, रिसोर्ट में देह व्यापार के साथ आईपीएल मैच पर लगाया जा रहा था सट्‌टा

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
उदयपुर पुलिस की गिरफ्त में देह व्यापार में शामिल युवतियां।
  • उदयपुर पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई, मोबाइल, लैपटॉप, टीवी और पर्चियां भी जब्त

उदयपुर पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को आईपीएल मैच के एक सटोरी के साथ ही देह व्यापार में शामिल तीन युवतियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते आरोपी से मोबाइल, लैपटॉप, टीवी और कुछ पर्चियां भी जब्त की हैं। उदयपुर पुलिस को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि शहर के जीवनतारा रिसोर्ट के एक फ्लैट में आईपीएल मैच पर सट्टा लगाने के साथ ही देह व्यापार का गोरखधंधा चल रहा है। इसके बाद गोवर्धन विलास थाना क्षेत्र में पुलिस की टीम ने इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। इस कार्रवाई में उदयपुर पुलिस ने प्रदीप नामक युवक समेत तीन युवतियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। साथ ही पुलिस ने प्रदीप के पास से सट्टे की कुछ पर्चियां मोबाइल, लैपटॉप और टीवी भी जब्त किया है।

लगातार तीसरे दिन हुई कार्रवाई
आपको बता दें कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार उदयपुर पुलिस द्वारा सटोरियों के खिलाफ युद्ध स्तर पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। इसी कड़ी में शुक्रवार को एक बार फिर पुलिस ने इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया तो वहीं गुरुवार और बुधवार को भी उदयपुर पुलिस ने शहर के सुखेर और प्रताप नगर थाना इलाके से सटोरियों को गिरफ्तार किया था। इनके पास से नकदी के साथ ही पुलिस ने करोड़ों रुपए के सट्टे की पर्चियां भी जब्त की थीं।

