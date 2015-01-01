पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पार्क:बायोलाॅजिकल पार्क में दिसंबर अंत तक आ सकते हैं बाघिन, शेरनी, मादा भेड़िया और चाैसिंगा, काेराेना और एक्सचेंज फॉरमेट बदलने से बढ़ा इंतजार

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
बायोलाॅजिकल पार्क
  • कुनबा बढ़ाने की कवायद, जूनागढ़, चैन्नई अाैर रायपुर जू से आएंगे चार नए मेहमान

सज्जनगढ़ बायाेलाॅजिकल पार्क में चार नए वन्यजीवों का आना पहले काेराेना और अब एक्सचेंज फॉरमेट बदलने से अटका हुआ है। एक्सचेंज फॉरमेट वन्यजीवों की अदला-बदली से जुड़ा है, जिसकी गाइड लाइन का इंतजार है। इधर, पांच माह पहले गुजरात के जूनागढ़, चेन्नई वेंदलुर और छत्तीसगढ़ रायपुर से बाघिन, शेरनी, मादा भेड़िया और चाैसिंगा काे लाने के लिए संबंधित जू से बात पक्की हाे गई थी।

मंजूरी के लिए फाइल विभाग ने सेंट्रल जू ऑथोरिटी (सीजेडए) को जुलाई में ही भेज दी थी। विभाग के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक पहले काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण वन्यजीवाें काे एक से दूसरी जगह स्थानांतरण की मनाही थी। फिर सीजेड ए ने एक्चेंज फॉरमेट में बदलाव कर दिया। इसकी नई गाइड लाइन आते ही प्रक्रिया फिर से शुरू हाे जाएगी। संभावना है कि साल के अंत तक वन्यजीव आ सकते हैं।

मकसद : पार्क का कुनबा बढ़ाने के लिए ला रहे मादा वन्यजीव
इन प्रजातियाें के वन्यजीवाें में पार्क में किसी की फिमेल ही बची हैं ताे किसी की फिमेल हाेने के बाद भी गर्भवती नहीं हाे पा रही है। वन अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि संबंधित राज्याें के सभी पार्कों से बात हाे चुकी है। इन्हें लाने के बाद ब्रीडिंग से इनका कुनबा बढ़ेगा।

दामिनी की मौत के बाद डिस्प्ले एरिया में एक मात्र टाइगर कुमार ही बचा, टी-24 को अब तक नहीं दिखाया जा रहा

टाइगर : कुमार का साथी बनाने चैन्नई के अरिग्नर अन्ना पार्क से ला रहे टाइग्रेस
बायाेलाॅजिकल पार्क में डिस्प्ले एरिया में अभी एकमात्र नर बाघ कुमार है। इससे पहले दामिनी थी, जिसकी माैत हाे चुकी है और टाइगर टी-24 अब तक डिस्प्ले एरिया में नहीं आया है। कुमार का साथी बनाने के लिए एडल्ट टाइग्रेस को लाया जा रहा है, ताकि इनकी ब्रीडिंग करा सकें। यह टाइग्रेस चेन्नई के वेंदलुर स्थित अरिग्नर अन्ना जूलाॅजिकल पार्क से लाई जाएगी।

भेड़िया : जूनागढ़ पार्क से लाई जाएगी मादा
वन विभाग गुजरात के जूनागढ़ पार्क से मादा भेड़िया लाने की तैयारी है। अभी बायोलॉजिकल पार्क में एक नर भेड़िया है। इनकी संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए फिमेल लाई जा रही है।
चाैसिंगा : अभी 1 नर, चैन्नई से आएगी मादा
इसे चेन्नई के वेंदलुर स्थित अरिग्नर अन्ना जूलाॅजिकल पार्क से लाया जाएगा। बायाे पार्क में अभी एक नर चाैसिंगा है। पार्टनर आया तो कुनबा बढ़ेगा।
लॉयन : छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर पार्क से लाई जाएगी एशियाई शेरनी
बायाेलाॅजिकल पार्क में फिमेल लाॅयन छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर पार्क से लाई जाएगी। अभी बायाेलाॅजिकल पार्क में हाइब्रीड लाॅयन में एक-एक मेल-फिमेल अाैर दाे शावक हैं। वहीं एशियाटिक लाॅयन में मेल अाैर फिमेल हैं। एशियाटिक शेरनी महक लंबे समय से गर्भवती नहीं हाे पा रही है। इसलिए लाॅयन के लिए नई साथी लाई जा रही है।

