करवा चौथ आज:सोलह शृंगार कर सुहागिनें आज मांगेंगी अपने सुहाग की लंबी उम्र, चांद की पूजा कर पाएंगी अखण्ड सौभाग्य

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पूजा का मुहूर्त शाम 5.29 से 6.48 बजे तक, रात 8 बजकर 38 मिनट पर होगा चंद्रोदय

कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी तिथि पर बुधवार को सर्वार्थ सिद्धि और शिव योग में करवा चौथ मनाया जाएगा। यह शुभ संयोग सुहागिनों के लिए शुभ फलदायी होगा। ये पर्व कार्तिक मास के कृष्णपक्ष की चंद्रोदय व्यापिनी चतुर्थी के दिन करना चाहिए। उदियात के समय तृतीया तिथि और चंद्रोदय के समय चतुर्थी तिथि हो, उसी दिन व्रत किया जाता है। करवा चौथ पूजा मुहूर्त शाम 5.29 से 6.48 बजे तक है। चतुर्थी तिथि 4 नवंबर

को 3.24 पर आरंभ होकर 5 नवंबर को 5.14 समाप्त होगी। चतुर्थी गणेशजी की तिथि है और इस दिन बुधवार होने के साथ सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग, शिव योग भी रहेगा। ऐसा संयोग बहुत कम आता है। यह संयोग महिलाओं की मनोकामनाएं पूरी करने में शुभ रहेगा। ज्योतिषविद पंडित हरिश्चंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि चंद्रोदय रात्रि में 8 बजकर 38 मिनट तक रहेगा।

कई साल बाद सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग में मनाया जाएगा पर्व, व्रत रखने पर मनोकामना होगी पूरी

विवाहिताएं अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए रखेंगी व्रत : मनवांछित वर पाने के लिए कुंवारी युवतियां भी निर्जला व्रत रखेंगी। विधि-विधान से माता पार्वती और भगवान गणेश की पूजा-अर्चना करेंगी। करवा चौथ की कथा सुनेंगी। फिर रात को चंद्रमा को अर्घ देने के बाद व्रत खाेलेंगी। पहली बार करवा चौथ व्रत करने वाली नव विवाहिताओं में विशेष उत्साह बना हुआ है। वे घर की बुजुर्ग महिलाओं मां, सास, ननंद आदि से घर की परंपरानुसार इस व्रत को करने का विधि विधान समझ रही हैं। कहा जाता है कि इस दिन महिलाओं को सोलह शृंगार करके ही पूजा में शामिल होना चाहिए।

