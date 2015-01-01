पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टोल टैक्स:संभाग के 6 प्लाजा पर 1 जनवरी से फास्टैग से ही होगी टोल वसूली, कैश दिया तो पेनल्टी

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सभी टोल प्लाजा पर फास्टैग के बिक्री केंद्र, आरसी-पहचान पत्र लेकर जाएं

पहली जनवरी से सभी नेशनल नेशनल हाईवे के टाेल प्लाजा पर टोल टैक्स का भुगतान फास्टैग से ही हाेगा। कैश पेमेंट करने पर वाहन चालक को टोल राशि के बराबर पेनाल्टी देनी पड़ेगी। फिलहाल 70 फीसदी भुगतान फास्टैग और बाकी 30 प्रतिशत नकद हो रहा है। नेशनल हाईवे ऑथोरिटी के प्राेजेक्ट डायरेक्टर लाेकेश सिंह राजपुराेहित ने बताया कि ऑथोरिटी ने 1 जनवरी से सभी टाेल प्लाजा पर टाेल वसूली शत प्रतिशत फास्टैग से ही करने का लक्ष्य रखा है।

संभाग में उदयपुर-अहमदाबाद एनएच-8 पर खांडी ओबरी (खेरवाड़ा), उदयपुर-चितौड़गढ़ एनएच-76 पर नारायणपुरा (मंगलवाड़), उदयपुर-गोमती चौराहा एनएच-8 पर नेगड़िया और मांडावाड़ा, उदयपुर-पिण्डवाडा एनएच-76 पर गोगुन्दा और मालेरा टोल प्लाजा पर इसकी तैयारी की जा चुकी है। सभी टाेल प्लाजा पर विभिन्न बैंकाेें, पेटीएम के बिक्री केंद्र चल रहे हैं। फास्टैग के बिक्री केंद्र से नया फास्टैग खरीदने के लिए वाहन की आरसी और एक पहचान पत्र की काॅपी आवश्यक होगी।

