शक्तावत परिवार में टिकट को लेकर विवाद?:विधायक की मौत के बाद वल्लभनगर से टिकट को लेकर पत्नी के बाद अब भाई देवेंद्र ने की दावेदारी, बढ़ सकती हैं कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें

उदयपुर40 मिनट पहले
वल्लभनगर में कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक लेते हैं देहात जिला अध्यक्ष लालसिंह झाला। - Dainik Bhaskar
वल्लभनगर में कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक लेते हैं देहात जिला अध्यक्ष लालसिंह झाला।

राजस्थान में होने जा रहे उपचुनाव में सत्ताधारी कांग्रेस पार्टी के लिए परेशानी बढ़ा सकते हैं। उदयपुर जिले की वल्लभनगर विधानसभा सीट से कांग्रेस पार्टी में अब एक ही परिवार के दो व्यक्ति टिकट की दावेदारी कर रहे हैं। जिससे पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ आला नेताओं में भी असमंजस की स्थिति पैदा हो गई है। एक और जहां दिवंगत गजेंद्र सिंह समर्थक उनकी पत्नी प्रीति शक्तावत को विधानसभा टिकट देने की मांग कर रहे हैं। वहीं अब गजेंद्र सिंह के बड़े भाई देवेंद्र सिंह ने भी चुनावी रण में उतरने का मन बना लिया है। शक्तावत ने बकायदा इसके लिए बैठक कर कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ शक्ति प्रदर्शन भी किया।

कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करती प्रीति शक्तावत। (फाइल फोटो)
कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करती प्रीति शक्तावत। (फाइल फोटो)

वल्लभनगर विधायक गजेंद्र सिंह शक्तावत का 20 जनवरी के दिन निधन हो गया था। उनके निधन के बाद से ही उनके समर्थकों द्वारा उनकी धर्मपत्नी प्रीति शक्तावत को टिकट देने की पुरजोर पैरवी की जा रही है। वहीं इस पूरे मामले पर प्रीति शक्तावत ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर चलने की बात कही है। प्रीति का कहना है कि उन्होंने अभी चुनावी मैदान में उतरने पर कोई फैसला नहीं किया है। लेकिन जहां कार्यकर्ताओं को मेरी जरूरत होगी मैं उनके लिए वहां हमेशा मौजूद रहोगी।

सोमवार को वल्लभनगर में शक्ति प्रदर्शन करते देवेंद्र सिंह शक्तावत।
सोमवार को वल्लभनगर में शक्ति प्रदर्शन करते देवेंद्र सिंह शक्तावत।

वही दिवंगत गजेंद्र सिंह के बड़े भाई देवेंद्र सिंह ने भी चुनावी रण में उतरने का मन बना लिया है। देवेंद्र का कहना है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता अगर मेरा साथ देंगे तभी मैं आगे चुनावी मैदान में उतरने की दावेदारी करूंगा। देवेंद्र ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी में कोई भी कार्यकर्ता दावेदारी पेश कर सकता है। ऐसे में मैं पिछले लंबे समय से सक्रिय तौर पर कांग्रेस पार्टी के लिए काम कर रहा हूं। और जनता के आधार और कार्यकर्ताओं की मांग पर अपनी दावेदारी रख रहा हूं।

वही एक ही परिवार के दो दावेदारों ने कांग्रेस पार्टी के लिए परेशानी बढ़ा दी है। सत्ता में होने के बावजूद अब विधानसभा उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी की फूट पार्टी के नेताओं को सता रहा है। राजनीतिक विश्लेषकों की मानें तो उदयपुर जिले का वल्लभनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में शक्तावत परिवार का वर्चस्व माना जाता है। ऐसे में अब एक ही परिवार के दो व्यक्तियों की दावेदारी से कांग्रेस पार्टी की स्थिति मजबूत होने की जगह कमजोर भी हो सकती है। ऐसे में अगर चुनाव तक परिवार में ही दो धड़े बट गए। तो इसका सीधा फायदा बीजेपी और जनता सेना को मिलने की उम्मीद है।

बता दें कि शक्तावत परिवार के साथ ही वल्लभनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस पार्टी के भीम सिंह चुंडावत समेत कई नेता अपनी दावेदारी पेश कर रहे हैं। लेकिन गजेंद्र सिंह शक्तावत के निधन के बाद सिंपैथी पॉलिटिक्स के तहत शक्तावत परिवार की दावेदारी मजबूत मानी जा रही थी। लेकिन अब एक ही परिवार के दो दावेदार होने की वजह से स्थिति बदल रही है। ऐसे में अब देखना दिलचस्प होगा पार्टी आलाकमान वल्लभनगर के लिए किस प्रत्याशी का चयन करता है।

