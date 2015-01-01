पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:सरकार के 2 साल के कार्यकाल का उदयपुर भाजपा ने किया विरोध, कलेक्ट्री पर फूंका मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत का पुतला

उदयपुर32 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान की कांग्रेस सरकार के 2 साल के कार्यकाल पूरा होने पर जहां प्रदेश कांग्रेस द्वारा जश्न मनाया जा रहा है। वहीं भारतीय जनता पार्टी द्वारा जिला स्तर पर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर सरकार की नाकामियों को गिनाया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में गुरुवार को उदयपुर में भी भारतीय जनता पार्टी द्वारा विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं ने कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंच सरकार की नाकामिया गिनाई। तो साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत का पुतला दहन भी किया।

इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में उदयपुर भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ता भी मौजूद रहे। जिला कलेक्ट्री के बाहर राज्य सरकार के 2 वर्षों को विफल बताते हुए प्रदर्शन किया गया और एक बड़े बैनर के माध्यम से राज्य सरकार की विफलताओं के कारण भी गिनाए। इस दौरान युवा मोर्चा और भाजपा पदाधिकारियों ने काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध दर्ज कराया।

इस दौरान उदयपुर ग्रामीण विधायक फूल सिंह मीणा ने इसे कुशासन के 2 साल बताया और कहा कि प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार ने जनता के साथ धोखा किया है। कांग्रेस की कथनी और करनी में अंतर है। जो प्रदेश की जनता ने बीते 2 साल में देख लिया है। उदयपुर ग्रामीण विधायक फूल सिंह मीणा ने कहा कि जनता अब फिर से कांग्रेस के प्रलोभन में नहीं आएगी और अबकी बार जनता कांग्रेस को सबक सिखाएगी।

