उदयपुर में कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग:घर-घर जाकर सवाई कर्मचारी दे रहे जागरुकता का संदेश, वार्ड पार्षद और लोगों के साथ निकाली रैली

उदयपुर21 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सफाई कर्माचारियों द्वारा रैली निकाली गई।
  • पूर्व उदयपुर नगर निगम द्वारा लोक कलाकारों द्वारा स्थानीय भाषा में जागरूकता अभियान चलाया गया था

कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रकोप को रोकने के लिए अब उदयपुर नगर निगम के सफाई कर्मचारियों ने मोर्चा संभाल लिया है। जो शहर को स्वच्छ रखने के साथ अब आम जनता को कोरोनावायरस के प्रति जागरूक कर रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में बुधवार को नगर निगम से जागरूकता रैली की शुरुआत हुई। जिसे उपमहापौर पारस सिंघवी ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया।

इस जागरुकता रैली के दौरान बड़ी संख्या में सफाई कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे। इनके हाथ में कोरोना से बचाओ के स्लोगन लिखी तख्तियां थी। इस दौरान वार्ड पार्षद और कई गणमान्य लोग भी मौजूद रहे। बता दें की सफाई कर्मचारियों की यह रैली वार्ड स्तर पर निकाली गई। हर वार्ड में बुधवार और रविवार के दिन सफाई कर्मचारी अपने वार्ड के गणमान्य लोगो और पार्षदों के साथ मिल घर-घर जाकर आम लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव की जानकारी देंगे।

ऐसा करने वाला उदयपुर पहला शहर

राजस्थान में उदयपुर ऐसा पहला शहर है, जहां पर सफाई कर्मचारियों द्वारा आम जनता को कोरोनावायरस के प्रति जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इससे पूर्व उदयपुर नगर निगम द्वारा लोक कलाकारों द्वारा स्थानीय भाषा में जागरूकता अभियान चलाया गया था।

उदयपुर के उपमहापौर और सफाई समिति के अध्यक्ष पारस सिंघवी ने बताया कि आम जनता कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के प्रति लापरवाही बरत रही है। ऐसे में त्यौहारी सीजन में जनता को जागरूक करने के लिए अब शहर को स्वच्छ रखने वाले सफाई कर्मचारी जनता को स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी देंगे। जिससे आम जनता को बढ़ते संक्रमण के प्रति समय रहते जागरूक किया जा सके।

