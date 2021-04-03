पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदयपुर में अतिक्रमण हटाया:नगर निगम ने तीन जगह पर अवैध निर्माण तोड़ा, महिलाओं ने विरोध में की नारेबाजी

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त करता निगम का बुलडोजर। - Dainik Bhaskar
अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त करता निगम का बुलडोजर।

उदयपुर नगर निगम के अतिक्रमण निरोधी शाखा ने गुरुवार को शहर के 3 स्थानों से अवैध अतिक्रमण हटाए। अतिक्रमण समिति द्वारा शहर के सुखड़िया सर्किल, पंचवटी और न्यू टैगोर नगर में अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की। कार्रवाई के दौरान निगम अधिकारियों को आम जनता का विरोध भी सहना पड़ा। पंचवटी में अवैध निर्माण के खिलाफ निगम की कार्रवाई के दौरान महिलाओं ने निगम अधिकारियों का विरोध शुरू कर दिया। इस दौरान मौके पर पहुंचे अतिक्रमण निरोधक समिति के अध्यक्ष छोगालाल भोई की समझाइश के बाद मामला शांत हुआ।

निगम कार्रवाई का विरोध करती महिलाएं।
निगम कार्रवाई का विरोध करती महिलाएं।

अतिक्रमण निरोधक समिति के अध्यक्ष छोगालाल भोई ने बताया कि शहर में पिछले लंबे समय से अवैध निर्माण बढ़ रहे थे। जिसकी शिकायत लगातार निगम में पहुंच रही थी। ऐसे में निगम में आ रही शिकायत के आधार पर अतिक्रमण निरोधक समिति ने 3 स्थानों पर कार्रवाई की। समिति अध्यक्ष छोगालाल ने बताया कि नगर निगम की यह कार्रवाई आगे भी जारी रहेगी।

बता दें कि नगर निगम अतिक्रमण समिति ने पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार शहर में अवैध निर्माण के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की। पूर्व में जहां अस्थाई अतिक्रमण को हटाया गया। वहीं, अब अवैध निर्माण के खिलाफ नगर निगम ने कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

पंचवटी से अस्थाई अतिक्रमण हटाती निगम की टीम।
पंचवटी से अस्थाई अतिक्रमण हटाती निगम की टीम।
