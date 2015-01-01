पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम परिवर्तन:उदयपुर में तापमान में आई 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट, न्यूनतम तापमान पहुंचा 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस

उदयपुर15 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर में दिखने लगा सर्दी का असर

लेक सिटी उदयपुर में एक बार फिर सर्दी अपना असर दिखा रही है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में हुई तापमान बढ़ोतरी के बाद एक बार फिर उदयपुर में तापमान में गिरावट का दौर शुरू हो गया है। उदयपुर में गुरुवार को तापमान में गिरावट देखने को मिली और लेक सिटी का न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस और अधिकतम तापमान 20.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। बुधवार की तुलना में अधिकतम और न्यूनतम दोनों ही तापमान में गुरुवार को गिरावट देखने को मिली। दिन के पारे में आधा डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ ही रात के पारे में 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट गुरुवार को दर्ज की गई।

बता दे कि उदयपुर में बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान जहां 21.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस था वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया था। इसके साथ ही सर्द हवाओं ने शहरवासियों को परेशान कर दिया है। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो अगले सप्ताह न्यूनतम बारे में और गिरावट रहने की संभावना है।

वही मौसमी बीमारियों के प्रकोप ने भी अब उदयपुर में असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से उदयपुर के महाराणा भोपाल चिकित्सालय के आउटडोर में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। आरएनटी मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल लाखन पोसवाल ने बताया कि मौसम परिवर्तन के साथ ही आम लोगों में वायरल और सर्दी जुकाम जैसी शिकायतें बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में उदयपुर में आउटडोर में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है।

