  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Udaipur
  • Udaipur Today 56 New Cases Have Come To The Fore, Sweepers Will Make Common People Aware Of Rescue From Corona, Latest News Update

उदयपुर में कोरोना का कहर:आज 56 नए मामले आए सामने, सफाई कर्मचारी कोरोना से बचाव के लिए आम लोगों को करेंगे जागरूक

उदयपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सफाई कर्मचारी अपने वार्ड क्षेत्र में रैली निकाल लोगों को कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण से बचाव की जानकारी देंगे।
  • उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 6639 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई

उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार इजाफा देखने को मिल रहा है। मंगलवार को भी शहर में यही क्रम जारी रहा। कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 56 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए। जिसके बाद मैं उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 6639 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है।

उदयपुर में मंगलवार को शहरी क्षेत्र में 43 जबकि ग्रामीण इलाके में पांच कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें दो कोरोना वायरस वॉरियर, 11 पूर्व में आए संक्रमित मरीजों के नजदीकी संपर्क में आए लोग और 43 नए स्थानों पर कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीज सामने आए हैं।

मंगलवार को आए संक्रमित मंगलवार को आए संक्रमित मरीजों में से अधिकतर मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन पर रखा गया है। जबकि गंभीर रूप से बीमार मरीजों को चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा कोरोनावायरस उपचार वार्ड में शिफ्ट किया गया है। मंगलवार को उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस के 671 सैंपल लिए गए थे। जिनमें से 615 की जांच नेगेटिव आई है। जबकि 56 मामले पॉजिटिव सामने आए हैं।

उदयपुर में सफाई कर्मचारी कोरोना से बचाव के लिए आम लोगों को करेंगे जागरूक

उदयपुर में लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए अब नगर निगम के सफाई कर्मचारी शहर वासियों को जागरूक करेंगे। इसके लिए उदयपुर शहर में प्रत्येक बुधवार और रविवार को बाकायदा सफाई कर्मचारी अपने वार्ड क्षेत्र में रैली निकाल लोगों को कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण से बचाव की जानकारी देंगे। इस दौरान वार्ड पार्षद और क्षेत्र के गणमान्य लोग भी मौजूद रहेंगे।

