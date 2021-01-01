पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी का सितम:उदयपुर में न्यूनतम तापमान पहुंचा 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस, मौसम विभाग ने जारी की शीतलहर की चेतावनी

उदयपुर33 मिनट पहले
सर्दी से बचने के लिए अलाव का सहारा लेते उदयपुर के बाशिंदे। - Dainik Bhaskar
लेक सिटी उदयपुर में मौसम परिवर्तन का दौर लगातार जारी है। झीलों के शहर उदयपुर में एक बार फिर शीत लहर ने शहरवासियों को सर्दी का एहसास करा दिया है। मंगलवार को उदयपुर में न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर जा पहुंचा। जिसके बाद सर्दी से बचने के लिए उदयपुर के बाशिंदे गर्म कपड़ों और अलाव का इस्तेमाल करते नजर आने लगे हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले 48 घंटों में तापमान में और अधिक गिरावट होने की संभावना है।

भारतीय मौसम केंद्र के वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया कि उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं के बाद मौसम में एक बार फिर परिवर्तन शुरू हो गया है। ऐसे में अगले 5 दिनों में उदयपुर के न्यूनतम तापमान में और अधिक गिरावट होने की संभावना है। जिसके बाद उदयपुर का न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस से भी नीचे जा सकता है। वहीं मौसम विभाग ने शीतलहर की भी चेतावनी जारी की है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार उदयपुर में अगले 5 दिनों में शीतलहर का कहर शहर वासियों को सर्दी का एहसास कराएगा।

बता दें कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से उदयपुर के न्यूनतम तापमान में इजाफा हो रहा था। जिसके बाद उदयपुर का न्यूनतम तापमान बढ़कर 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस को पार कर गया था। लेकिन 1 सप्ताह बाद ही उदयपुर के तापमान में 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट देखने को मिली। और मंगलवार को उदयपुर का न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर जा पहुंचा है।

