गर्भगृह में जाने को लेकर हंगामा:कोविड के कारण महाकालेश्वर मंदिर के गर्भगृह में जाने पर रोक है, कांग्रेसियों को मना किया तो नारेबाजी की

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में विरोध करते कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में विरोध करते कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता।

उदयपुर के महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में गुरुवार को गर्भगृह में पूजा अर्चना को लेकर जमकर हंगामा हुआ। इस दौरान कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता भी मौके पर पहुंच गए और मंदिर प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। दरअसल, कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी सदस्य रघुवीर मीणा का गुरुवार को जन्मदिन था। ऐसे में कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना का आयोजन किया। इसमें रघुवीर मीणा द्वारा मंदिर के गर्भ गृह में जाकर जलाभिषेक किया जाना था।

लेकिन जब कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता मंदिर पहुंचे तब मंदिर प्रशासन ने उन्हें गर्भगृह में जाने से रोक दिया गया। कारण था कोविड-19 के चलते मंदिर प्रबंधन ने गर्भगृह में जाने पर रोक लगा रखी है। ऐसे में जब मंदिर प्रबंधन ने मना किया तो कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता आक्रोशित हो गए। मंदिर प्रबंधन कमेटी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करने लगे। इस दौरान कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी सदस्य रघुवीर मीणा ने मामला शांत करवाया। वहीं मीणा ने भी मंदिर कमेटी के आदेश अनुसार गर्भगृह से बाहर रहकर पूजा अर्चना की।

महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना करते हुए सीडब्ल्यूसी सदस्य रघुवीर मीणा।
महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना करते हुए सीडब्ल्यूसी सदस्य रघुवीर मीणा।

बता दें कि पिछले दिनों लॉकडाउन लागू होने के बाद से महाकालेश्वर मंदिर को भक्तों के लिए नहीं खोला गया था। इसको लेकर भी बीते दिनों उदयपुर में जमकर हंगामा हुआ था। इसके बाद महाकालेश्वर मंदिर को आम भक्तों के लिए खोला गया था। वहीं अब मंदिर में गर्भगृह में पूजा की मांग की जाने लगी है। कुछ भक्तों ने गुरुवार को मंदिर प्रबंधन के खिलाफ उदयपुर जिला कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा को भी शिकायत की।

मंदिर प्रबंधन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता।
मंदिर प्रबंधन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता।
