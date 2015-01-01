पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला परिषद:खेरवाड़ा, नयागांव, ऋषभदेव और सराड़ा में वाेटिंग 27 काे, अलर्ट पर रहेगी पुलिस,खेरवाड़ा, नयागांव, ऋषभदेव और सराड़ा में वाेटिंग 27 काे, अलर्ट पर रहेगी पुलिस

उदयपुर39 मिनट पहले
जिला परिषद सदस्य और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के पहले चरण के चुनाव के बाद अब दूसरे चरण की तैयारियां शुरू हाे गई है। दूसरे चरण में चार पंचायत समिति क्षेत्राें में 9 जिला परिषद सदस्य और 68 पंचायत समिति सदस्याें का चुनाव हाेना है। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ओपी बुनकर ने बताया कि दूसरे चरण में खेरवाड़ा, नयागांव, ऋषभदेव और सराड़ा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्राें के लिए 26 नवंबर काे मतदान दल सुविवि

परिसर से ही रवाना हाेंगे। 27 नवंबर काे 462 मतदान केंद्राें पर वाेटिंग हाेगी। पहले चरण के चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण रहे, लेकिन दूसरे चरण से जुड़ी पंचायत समितियाें में पिछले दिनाें हुए उपद्रव काे देखते हुए ज्यादा सतर्कता बरती जाएगी। इन क्षेत्राें मेें मतदान केंद्राें पर तैनात हाेने वाले पुलिस बल के साथ ही संबंधित थाना पुलिस काे भी अलर्ट रखा जाएगा।

मतदान केंद्राें के आसपास बेवजह भीड़ जमा ना हाे पाए इस पर फाेकस किया जाएगा। हालांकि काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते भीड़ जमा नहीं हाेने दी जा रही है। जिला निर्वाचन अनुभाग के प्रभारी माेहन साेनी ने बताया कि दूसरे चरण के चुनाव के लिए ईवीएम सीलिंग का काम हाे चुका है। बुधवार काे जिला मुख्यालय से सेक्टर ऑफिसर मतदान केंद्राें की तैयारियां देखने निर्वाचन क्षेत्राें के लिए रवाना हाेंगे।

कटारिया ने पार्षदों से कहा- शहर से सटी पंचायतों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने आपको जिताया, अब आपकी बारी

शहर विधायक और नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया ने मंगलवार काे पार्टी कार्यालय पर पंचायतीराज चुनाव काे लेकर भाजपा पार्षदाें, वार्ड प्रभारियाें और मंडल अध्यक्षाें की बैठक ली। उन्हाेंन कहा कि तीन चरण के चुनाव और बचे हैं इसमें शहर से सटी पंचायते भी शामिल हैं। काेई यह नहीं साेचे कि वह अपने दम पर ही चुनाव जीतकर पार्षद बन गया। इन क्षेत्राें के कार्यकर्तआ ने भी निगम चुनाव में मेहनत की तब हमारे इतने पार्षद जीतकर अाए। अब पार्षदाें का भी दायित्व बनता है कि पंचायतीराज चुनाव में वे भी सक्रिय हाेकर मेहनत करें। विधायक फूलसिंह मीणा, प्रताप गमेती, मेयर जीएस टांक, डिप्टी मेयर पारस सिंघवी माैजूद थे।

