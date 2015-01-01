पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एकेडमिक काउंसिल की बैठक:सुखाड़िया यूनिवर्सिटी का अजीब निर्णय,सभी विषयों का रिवैल्यूएशन करेंगे, लेकिन आरटीआई से प्राप्त कॉपी नहीं जांचेंगे

उदयपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • अब ज्योतिष एवं वास्तु विषय पर पीजी डिप्लोमा, फोरेंसिक साइंस में यूजी-पीजी पाठ्यक्रम भी शुरू होगा

मोहनलाल सुखाड़िया विश्वविद्यालय की एकेडमिक काउंसिल की बैठक मंगलवार को कुलपति प्रोफेसर अमेरिका सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में कोरोना महामारी के चलते परीक्षा एवं पाठ्यक्रम में कटौती करने का भी निर्णय लिया गया है। विवि प्रवक्ता डॉ कुंजन आचार्य ने बताया कि अब 5 में से सिर्फ 4 यूनिट का ही पाठ्यक्रम पढ़ाया जाएगा। परीक्षा में भी यूनिट सिस्टम खत्म करके अपनी पसंद के प्रश्न हल करने का ऑप्शन दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए विस्तृत कार्य योजना वेबसाइट पर जल्द अपलोड की जाएगी। अब यूजी और पीजी के सभी पेपर्स में पुनर्मूल्यांकन करवाया जा सकेगा। पहले सिर्फ 2 पेपर में ही यह सुविधा थी।

हालांकि हैरान करने वाली बात यह है कि बैठक में यह भी निर्णय लिया गया है कि आरटीआई के आधार पर प्राप्त की गई कॉपी से किसी भी तरह की पुनर्मूल्यांकन की मांग स्वीकार नहीं की जाएगी। फोरेंसिक साइंस जैसे महत्वपूर्ण विषय पर यूजी और पीजी लेवल पर पाठ्यक्रम शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया गया। ट्राइबल म्यूजिक एंड डांस एवं माइनिंग एंड मिनरल एक्सप्लोरेशन, ज्योतिष एवं वास्तु विषय पर पीजी डिप्लोमा पाठ्यक्रम के साथ बीए एडिशनल इन म्युजिक शुरू करने का भी निर्णय लिया गया।

जीजीटीयू बांसवाड़ा और ब्रह्मकुमारी ईश्वरीय विश्वविद्यालय के साथ हुए अनुबंध को भी मंजूरी

बैठक में गोविंद गुरु जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय बांसवाड़ा और ब्रह्मकुमारी ईश्वरीय विश्वविद्यालय आबूरोड के साथ अकादमिक आदान-प्रदान के उद्देश्य से किए गए एमओयू को स्वीकृति प्रदान की गई। रेडीमेड गारमेंट एवं फैशन टेक्नोलॉजी विषय को अलग विभाग बनाने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। एम्पलॉयबिलीटी स्किलस, कम्युनिटी मेंटल हेल्थ, सॉफ्ट स्किल एन्हांसमेंट, डिप्लोमा कॅरियर कॉउंसिलिंग, चाइल्ड साइकोलॉजी, सर्टिफिकेट इन लाइब्रेरी एंड इन्फॉर्मेशन साइंस, यूजी में फैशन टेक्नोलॉजी एंड डिजाइन में नए पाठ्यक्रम शुरू किए जाएंगे।

दीक्षांत 22 को : 96 स्वर्ण पदक, 33 पीएचडी का अनुमोदन करेंगे

सुविवि के 22 दिसंबर को होने वाले दीक्षांत समारोह में दिए जाने वाले स्वर्ण पदक एवं पीएचडी डिग्रियों का अनुमोदन किया जाएगा। दीक्षांत समारोह में कुल 96 स्वर्ण पदक दिए जाएंगे। साल भर में पूरी हुई 33 पीएचडी की डिग्रियों का वितरण होगा। देश के सीमावर्ती व हिमालयीन राज्यों के साथ सामाजिक एवं सांस्कृतिक रिश्तों की मजबूती और संवर्धन के लिए सारथी योजना शुरू की जाएगी। इसके तहत नागालैंड, सिक्किम, मिजोरम, अरुणाचल प्रदेश, मणिपुर, त्रिपुरा, जम्मू एवम लद्दाख के साथ असम के तीन-तीन विद्यार्थियों को शोध कार्य के लिए प्रोत्साहन किया जाएगा। इन राज्यों के आदिवासी छात्रों को सुखाड़िया विश्वविद्यालय निशुल्क पीएचडी करवाने के निर्णय पर मुहर लगा दी गई है।

