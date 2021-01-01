पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हमला:तेंदुए ने हमला किया तो किसान ने फावड़े का वारकर बचाई जान, आंख-गाल, छाती पर हुए जख्म

सराड़ा3 घंटे पहले
सराड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के कातनवाड़ा गांव में अपने खेत पर मंगलवार को गेहूं की फसल की सिंचाई कर रहे किसान पर पैंथर ने पीछे से हमला कर दिया। किसान के हाथ में फावड़ा था, जो हमले से नीचे गिर गया। तेंदुए ने फिर हमला किया तो किसान ने उसे दोनों हाथों से धक्का दिया और फावड़ा उठा कर तेंदुए केि सिर पर मारा। इससे वह पीछे हट कर गिर गया। इसका फायदा उठाकर किसान खेत के पास सड़क पर आ गया। किसान पूंजा लाल (42) पुत्र मोडजी पटेल पर तेंदुए ने हमला बोल दिया।

किसान के बेटे भूपेंद्र के अनुसार सिंचाई करते समय उनके हाथ में फावड़ा था। वे झुक कर पानी के लिए रास्ता बना रहे थे। तो पैंथर ने पीछे से हमला कर दिया। हमले में उनकी आंख, हाथ व छाती पर जख्म हो गए। सराड़ा रेंजर विजेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया मय टीम मौके पर पहुंचे और माैैका-मुुुुआयना किया। दो ट्रेप कैमरे, पिंजरा लगाया गया है। 24 घंटे के लिए कर्मचारी को लगाया है।

