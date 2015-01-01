पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाइड्रोपोनिक फार्मिंग:लॉकडाउन में कारोबार ठप हुआ तो चार दोस्तों ने बनाया बिना मिट्‌टी का खेत, उगा रहे ओक लेट्यूस, ब्रॉकली और पाक चाेय जैसी सब्जियां

उदयपुर
  • शहर से 12 किमी दूर तैयार किया 10 हजार वर्गफुट पर हाईटेक फार्म, जहां सबकुछ ऑटोमेटिक

कहानी चार दोस्तों की है। चारों अलग-अलग सेक्टर के कामयाब कारोबारी। कोराेना का ग्रहण इनके बिजनेस को भी लगा। साढ़े तीन महीने के लॉकडाउन ने सबकुछ बेपटरी कर दिया। एक ही चीज थी, जो हमेशा की तरह जिंदा थी- कुछ नया करने की ललक। जिस दौर में बाजार वीरान और हर तरफ मायूसी थी, चारों ने तय किया कि खेती करेंगे। रिसर्च शुरू की और रोज घंटों सोचा-विचारा।

आखिरकार आइडिया अनलॉक हुआ बिना मिट्‌टी की खेती यानी हाइड्रोपोनिक फार्मिंग का। आज उदयपुर शहर से करीब 12 किमी दूर डाकन कोटड़ा इलाके में करीब 10 हजार वर्गफीट पर इनका ऑटोमेटेड फार्म बैक टू रूट्स तैयार है, जहां ओक लेट्यूस, ब्रॉकली, पाक चाेय, चैरी-टोमेटो, बेल पेपर, बेसिल की हार्वेस्टिंग शुरू हो चुकी है। ॉ

ये वे सब्जियां हैं, जिनकी डिमांड इस टूरिस्ट सिटी में सबसे ज्यादा है, क्योंकि पर्यटकों को सलाद से लेकर अपने फास्ट फूड में यही सब सबसे ज्यादा पसंद हैं।दिव्य जैन टूर एंड ट्रैवल्स एजेंसी के साथ मार्बल गैंग सा कटर उपकरण बनाने का बिजनेस देखते हैं। उनके दोस्त भूपेंद्र जैन वुड-रेजिन आर्टिकल कंपनी और वर्षीय रौनक इंटोदिया रेस्टोरेंट चलाते हैं।

चौथे साथी विक्रम त्रिवेदी आर्किटेक्ट हैं। बताते हैं- खेती से न कभी कोई लगाव था और न जुड़ाव, क्याेंकि चारों के परिवारों की पृष्ठभूमि ही ऐसी नहीं थी। अप्रैल-मई के दौरान एक मुलाकात में कोराेना और लॉकडाउन के असर पर बातचीत चल रही थी कि कुछ ऐसा करने का विचार आया, जो हर हाल में चलता रहे। रोज घंटों के विचार मंथन में हाइड्रोपोनिक फार्मिंग का विचार आया। रिसर्च-डवलपमेंट के लिए चारों ने अलग-अलग खोजबीन की और आखिरकार फार्म शुरू करके ही दम लिया।

स्थिर रहता है तापमान : पौधों की जड़ तक पाइप से पहुंचता है पोषक पानी, नतीजा- सेहत भरी सब्जियां

हाइड्रोपोनिक तकनीक में मिट्‌टी के बिना खेती होती है। यानी सिर्फ पानी का इस्तेमाल होता है। बीज बोने से लेकर इनके बढ़ने और फलने तक सिलसिलेवार प्रक्रिया छोटे प्लास्टिक कपों में ही होती है। ये कप अंग्रेजी शब्द ए के आकार वाले फ्रेम में कतार से रखे जाते हैं, जिनके निचले हिस्से यानी पौधे की जड़ वाले भाग में जरूरत के मुताबिक पानी चलता रहता है। इस पानी में न्यूट्रेंट सोल्यूशन होता है, जिसमें पौधे के लिए जरूरी खनिज-लवण समेत सभी पोषक तत्व होते हैं। खास बात यह है कि फार्म पूरी तरह ऑटोमेटेड है। मसलन- पौधों को 27 से 30 डिग्री तक ही तापमान चाहिए तो यह पैनल पर सेट है। 27 डिग्री से .1 डिग्री भी कम होने या 30 से मामूली भी पारा चढ़े तो पैनल कूलिंग ऑन या ऑफ कर देता है। यही नहीं, नर्सरी में भी हर पौधा ड्रिप से सींचा जाता है। यानी उतना ही पानी इन तक पहुंचता है, जितनी जरूरत हो। चारों दोस्त बताते हैं इस खेती में पेस्टीसाइड्स का नाम मात्र भी इस्तेमाल नहीं होता।

सितारा होटलों में तलाशा बाजार, क्योंकि उदयपुर में हर साल आते हैं लाखों टूरिस्ट

रौनक इंटोदिया ने बताया कि उत्पादन शुरू करने से पहले यह जान लेना भी जरूरी था कि प्रॉडक्ट का मार्केट क्या होगा। जब हम रिसर्च कर रहे थे तो पता चला कि जापान, ऑस्ट्रेलिया जैसे हाइड्रोपोनिक पर काम कर रहे हैं। भारत में भी शुरुआत हो चुकी है। फिर सवाल कौंधा कि उदयपुर में क्यों नहीं हो सकता ऐसा, जहां हर साल लाखों टूरिस्ट दुनिया भर से आते हैं।

यहां बड़े होटलों के वेंडरों से मिलकर सब्जियों की मांग-खपत जानी और अपना प्रोडक्शन प्लान भी डिस्कस किया। इस नतीजे पर पहुंचे कि जितनी भी सब्जियां उपजेंगी, उन्हें अच्छी कीमत के साथ बाजार मिल ही जाएगा। भूपेंद्र जैन ने बताया फिलहाल फार्मिंग पर फोकस है, क्योंकि एडवांस ऑर्डर आ चुके हैं। आगे के लिए वैल्यू एडिशन का प्लान भी है ताकि प्रोडक्ट को सीधे बेचने के बजाय प्रोसेस कर बाजार में लाएं। इससे मुनाफा बढ़ेगा। विक्रम त्रिवेदी ने बताया कि 10 हजार स्क्वायर फीट पर फार्म पूरी तरह हाईटेक है, जहां बिना किसी मॉनिटरिंग के भी पौधों की जरूरत का हर काम होता रहता है। फार्म पर 35 किलोवाट का सोलर प्लांट लगाने की तैयारी है। इससे बिजली का खर्च बचेगा।

