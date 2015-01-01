पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Where Ambani's Daughter's Pre wedding Program Took Place .. Kangana's Brother Will Be Married In The Same Hotel On November 10.

ब्रदर की दुल्हन:जहां अंबानी की बेटी के प्री-वेडिंग प्रोग्राम हुए, अब कंगना के भाई की उसी होटल में होगी शादी

स्मित पालीवाल. उदयपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • 11 नवंबर को होगा हल्दी, संगीत,12 नवंबर सुबह होगी अक्षत की शादी
  • डिनर के बाद सभी घरवाले महल का नौका विहार का लुत्फ उठाएंगे

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत के भाई अक्षत की शादी लेक सिटी उदयपुर में 12 नवंबर होने जा रही है। द लीला पैलेस के शीश महल को चुना है, इसे खूबसूरती से सजाया जा रहा है। रनौत परिवार के सदस्य परिवार के साथ पहुंच जाएंगे। डिनर के बाद घरवाले महल का नौका विहार के जरिए आनंद उठाएंगे। शाम 4 बजे रिसेप्शन भोज होगा। कई वीवीआईपी लोगों के पहुंचने की भी संभावना है। 11 नवंबर की सुबह अक्षत की हल्दी की रस्म अदा की जाएगी तो वहीं शाम को संगीत कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसके बाद में 12 नवंबर की सुबह अक्षत और रितु की शादी की रस्म अदा की जाएगी और शाम को रिसेप्शन का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

भाई की शादी को लेकर कंगना रनौत ने जानकारी अपने टि्वटर अकाउंट से शेयर की। उन्होंने बताया छोटे भाई की शादी की तैयारियों में लगी हुई हूं। यह एक डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग है जो हम उदयपुर में करने जा रहे हैं। कंगना रनौत ने शादी की जानकारी के साथ ही एक कार्ड भी साझा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि वह इस दौरान बोट राइड भी करने वाली है।

होटल को पांच दिन के लिए किया बुक
द लीला पैलेस होटल को 2019 में न्यूयॉर्क ट्रैवल मैगजीन द्वारा विश्व का सर्वश्रेष्ठ होटल चुना गया था। कंगना रनौत के भाई अक्षत की शादी उदयपुर के दी लीला पैलेस होटल में हो रही है। 10 नवंबर से 14 नवंबर तक के लिए उदयपुर की लीला पैलेस को पूरी तरह बुक कर लिया गया है। इससे पहले देश के जाने पहचाने उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी की बेटी ईशा अंबानी की शादी में भी कई समारोह दी लीला पैलेस में हो चुके हैं।

रणोत परिवार का है उदयपुर से सीधा संबंध, जगत गांव में है कुलदेवी
उदयपुर शहर से लगभग चालीस किलोमीटर दूर जगत गांव में मां अंबिका का प्राचीन मंदिर स्थित है। जिसे मेवाड़ का खजुराहो भी कहा जाता है। यहां रणोत परिवार की यह कुलदेवी है। रणोत परिवार का उदयपुर से सीधा संबंध जगत गांव से है। पिछले साल अक्टूबर में कंगना उदयपुर आई थी। अंबिका मंदिर से ज्योत हिमाचल प्रदेश लेकर पहुंची, जहां अपने पैतृक गांव धबोई में कुलदेवी के मंदिर का निर्माण कराया।

कंगना के पूर्वज राजस्थान के
पिछले साल जब कंगना उदयपुर आई तब उन्होंने अपनी कुलदेवी के जगत गांव में होने के रहस्य की जानकारी जाहिर की थी। मां आशा रनौत के जरिए ही उन्हें पता चला कि डेढ़ सौ साल पहले कंगना के पूर्वज राजस्थान में ही रहते थे। बाद में वह हिमाचल प्रदेश चले गए थे।

