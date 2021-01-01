पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सैकंड इयर के छात्र का कृत्य:महिला पत्रकार को ट्वीट पर रेप करने और मर्डर की धमकी देने वाला गिरफ्तार, आईजी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर दी जानकारी

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पत्रकार के खिलाफ टिप्पणी करने वाला आरोपी कपिल पुलिस कस्टडी में। - Dainik Bhaskar
पत्रकार के खिलाफ टिप्पणी करने वाला आरोपी कपिल पुलिस कस्टडी में।

उदयपुर के एक सैकंड इयर के छात्र को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है। इसने स्वतंत्र पत्रकार रोहिणी सिंह के ट्वीट पर रिएक्ट करते हुए रेप कर देने और मर्डर की बात की थी। इसके बाद पत्रकार ने उदयपुर पुलिस को टैग करके ट्वीट किया। इस बात का आरोप पत्रकार ने इस ट्वीट में किया था।

इस संबंध में उदयपुर आईजी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बताया कि कल रात को दिल्ली की एक पत्रकार का ट्वीट मिला। इसके बाद मैंने एसपी से बात की और टीम को सक्रिय किया। इस टीम ने कपिल सिंह मीणा को पकड़ा है। इससे पूछताछ की जा रही है। पूछताछ में उसने ऐसा किया जाना स्वीकार किया है। यह जघन्य अपराध है। लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तंभ के लिए ऐसा कार्य कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। इसका मोबाइल भी हमने जब्त किया है। इसकी सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स की जानकारी की जा रही है।

इसने पूछताछ में बताया कि जिस प्रकार से किसान बिलों के लिए पत्रकार कुछ भी लिख रही हैं, इसका यह विरोध करता है। प्रारंभिक जानकारी के अनुसार यह सैकंड इयर का स्टूडेंट और एबीवीपी से जुड़ा बताया गया है। पत्रकार की बात पर प्रतिक्रिया में यह बात उसने लिखी है।

उदयपुर आईजी ने प्रेस कान्फेंस में जानकारी दी।
उदयपुर आईजी ने प्रेस कान्फेंस में जानकारी दी।

उल्लेखनीय है कि पत्रकार रोहिणी सिंह ने किसान आंदोलन को लेकर केंद्र सरकार की आलोचना की है। किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करते हुए कई ट्वीट किए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि रोहिणी सिंह के ट्वीट में आंदोलनकारियों की ओर से दिल्ली में लालकिले पर किए गए दंगे को एक तरह से सपोर्ट किया गया है और आंदोलन के विरोध करने वालों की खिलाफत की है। यही बात आरोपी कपिल को अखरी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser