अपराधी बेखौफ:पाठों की मगरी में महिला की चेन तोड़ी, शहर में 2 महीने में पांचवीं वारदात

उदयपुर17 मिनट पहले
भूपालपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के सुभाष नगर स्थित पाठाें की मगरी में शनिवार को मंदिर जा रही महिला से चेन स्नैचिंग हुई। बाइक पर आए दो युवकाें ने चेन झपटी और फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले हैं।

हालांकि किसी संदिग्ध तक की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। दो माह में चेन स्नैचिंग की यह पांचवीं वारदात है। पुलिस रिपाेर्ट में पाठाें की मगरी निवासी मैना देवी बया ने बताया कि दोपहर सवा 12 बजे मंदिर में कबूतरों काे दाना डालने जा रही थी। आधे रास्ते में पहुंची ही थी कि पीछे से दाे बाइक सवार आए। दोनों क्रॉस कर करीब 30 मीटर आगे निकल गए।

कुछ ही पल में बदमाश पलटकर आए। एक ने गले पर झपट्‌टा मार दिया। छीना-झपटी में सोने का लॉकेट वहीं गिर गया और बदमाश चेन लेकर भाग गए। सूचना पर पुलिस भी पहुंची। महिला से घटना की जानकारी लेने के साथ सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले। इसमें बाइक पर दो संदिग्ध दिखे हैं।

25 सितंबर को एक ही दिन में हुई थी तीन वारदातें

25 सितंबर : सर्वऋतु विलास में घर के पास टहल रही वृद्धा से दो बाइक सवार चेन छीन भागे थे।

हिरण मगरी क्षेत्र में दाे मामले और सामने आए थे।

6 अक्टूबर : प्रतापनगर बी ब्लाॅक में पोते के साथ टहल रही महिला के गले से युवक चेन छीनकर भाग गया था।

