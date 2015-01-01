पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुरक्षा कवच:4 से 6 हजार के प्रीमियम पर करा सकेंगे 6 लाख तक का इलाज, पॉलिसी अवधि साढ़े 9 माह रहेगी

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इरडा के निर्देश पर बीमा कंपनियों ने लॉन्च की काेराेना पाॅलिसियां

दीपावली के बाद एक बार फिर काेराेना ने अपना रौद्र रूप दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। देवउठनी एकादशी से पिछले आठ माह से टल रहे विवाह समारोह भी शुरू हा़े जाएंगे, ऐसे में काेराेना और घातक हा़े सकता है। संक्रमितों काे इलाज के दौरान आर्थिक भार ना पड़े, इसलिए रेगुलेटरी एंड डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी (इरडा) के निर्देश पर बीमा कंपनियों ने कोरोना कवच और सुरक्षा पॉलिसियां लॉन्च की हैं।

यह पॉलिसी चार हजार से छह हजार की प्रीमियम पर छह लाख तक का हेल्थ कवर साढ़े नाै माह करेगी। यह पॉलिसियां लेने के बाद अगर आप कोरोना से संक्रमित होते हैं ताे अस्पताल में इलाज के दाैरान, भर्ती हाेने से पहले और बाद, घर में देखभाल और दवाइयों का खर्च कवर रहेगा। इसके अलावा बैड चार्ज, नर्सिंग चार्ज, ब्लड टेस्ट, पीपीई किट, ऑक्सीजन, आईसीयू और डॉक्टर की फीस के अलावा घर से अस्पताल और अस्पताल से घर तक एंबुलेंस सुविधा का खर्च भी कवर रहेगा।

साढ़े तीन माह की पॉलिसी में मिलेगा तीन लाख का इंशुरेंस

बीमा कंपनियों ने साढ़े तीन से लेकर साढ़े नौ महीने के हिसाब से अलग-अलग पॉलिसियां लॉन्च की है। इनकी प्रीमियम 4 हजार से लेकर 6 हजार रुपए तक है। अगर आप साढ़े तीन माह की पॉलिसी लेते हैं ताे तीन लाख तक का कवर मिलेगा, जबकि साढ़े नौ माह की पॉलिसी में छह लाख तक का इंश्योरेंस कवर होगा। पॉलिसी हर वाे व्यक्ति ले सकता है, जिसकी न्यूनतम उम्र 18 साल और अधिकतम उम्र 65 साल के बीच है। बच्चों की न्यूनतम उम्र एक दिन और अधिकतम उम्र 25 साल होनी चाहिए।

मेडिक्लेम पॉलिसी वाले भी ले सकते हैं कोरोना कवर
पहले से हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी कवर रखने वाले लोग भी कोरोना कवच और सुरक्षा पॉलिसी ले सकते हैं। वे अस्पताल में इलाज कराकर लाभ लेते हैं, तो अगले साल पहले से ली गई हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी पर उन्हें नो क्लेम बोनस मिलेगा। छोटी अवधि वाली इस पॉलिसी के लिए पॉलिसीधारक को लंबे समय तक प्रीमियम अदा नहीं करनी हाेगी। अगर कोई कंपनी इंकार करती है तो वे बीमा लोकपाल के यहां आवेदन कर सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें