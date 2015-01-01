पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:छुरी दिखाकर लोगों को डरा रहा था युवक, आर्म्स एक्ट में पकड़ा, अवैध शराब के साथ तीन गिरफ्तार

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के मांडवा पुलिस और सलूंबर आबकारी टीम की अलग-अलग कार्रवाई, हथकढ़ी भी पकड़ी

मांडवा पुलिस ने तीन अलग-अलग कार्रवाई करते हुए एक आर्म्स एक्ट व दो आरोपियों को अवैध शराब परिवहन के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया। थानाधिकारी रामसिंह ने बताया कि मांडवा-स्वरूपगंज जाने वाले मार्ग पर मुखबीर की सूचना मिली की एक बदमाश खुली छुरी लेकर लोगों को डरा धमका रहा है।

इस पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची ओर वहां से बुझा निवासी तारिया पुत्र मणिलाल को गिरफ्तार किया। वहीं तांदला तिराहे पर जुड़ा जाने वाली मार्ग पर गवाड़ी जुड़ा निवासी हुंसाराम पुत्र जैताराम, झेड़ छात्रावास के पास पोपट गमार को अवैध शराब परिवहन के मामले में गिरफ्तार कर शराब जब्त की।

इधर, सलूंबर आबकारी थाना क्षेत्र में आबकारी दल ने चार अलग-अलग जगह कार्रवाई कर देसी महुआ शराब और बीयर जब्त कर चार अभियोग दर्ज कर एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया।

आबकारी थाना निरीक्षक जितेंद्रसिंह राठौड़ के नेतृत्व में गींगला गांव निवासी कमलेश खटीक की होटल से 10 बोतल हथकढ़ महुआ शराब, 38 बोतल बीयर, 96 पव्वे देसी मदिरा, 48 पव्वे व्हिस्की, भई गांव निवासी गोविंद मीणा के मकान से 80 बोतल हथकढ़ महुआ शराब, पेमाजी के यहां से 20 बोतल हथकढ़ शराब और भीमपुरा निवासी लालूराम के यहां से 5 बोतल महुआ देसी शराब बरामद की। कार्रवाई के दौरान आरोपी लालूराम को गिरफ्तार किया। साथ ही आबकारी थाने में एक महत्वपूर्ण श्रेणी तथा तीन साधारण श्रेणी के अभियोग दर्ज किया। कार्रवाई के दौरान सलीम खान, धोलाराम जमादार, शिवकरण, श्रवण सिंह मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें